Equinor Buys Suncor Energy’s UK Oil Assets For $850 Million

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.76 -0.40 -0.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.26 -0.49 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.14 -0.24 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.821 +0.056 +2.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 -0.022 -0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 77.56 +0.37 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.678 -0.022 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.87 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.66 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.91 +0.96 +1.20%
Graph down Basra Light 458 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.99 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.37 +1.40 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.82 +1.40 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.57 +0.66 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.23 +0.30 +0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 56.91 +0.47 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.31 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.56 +0.47 +0.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 75.71 +0.47 +0.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 72.41 +0.47 +0.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 73.71 +0.47 +0.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.66 +0.47 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.01 +0.47 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 +0.79 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.21 +1.05 +1.33%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.22 +0.64 +0.92%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.17 +0.64 +0.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

ADNOC Raises $2.5 Billion From Gas Unit IPO

Iraq’s Energy Imports From Iran May Come To An End

Iraq’s Energy Imports From Iran May Come To An End

Iraq has been relying on…

Bad News For U.S. Producers As Natural Gas Prices Plunge

Bad News For U.S. Producers As Natural Gas Prices Plunge

U.S. natural gas prices plunged…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Buys Suncor Energy’s UK Oil Assets For $850 Million

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 03, 2023, 4:40 AM CST

Equinor has signed a deal to buy for $850 million the UK assets of Canada’s Suncor Energy, including a stake in a massive producing oil field and an interest in one of the major planned developments in the UK North Sea.

The transaction, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, includes Suncor Energy’s 29.89% non-operated interest in the producing Buzzard oil field, a 40% operated interest in the Rosebank development, and Suncor employees based in the UK who work with these assets, Equinor said on Friday.   

The Buzzard field, operated by CNOOC International, is currently producing at approximately 60,000 boepd. Buzzard is the biggest supplier to Forties, one of the crude grades in the Brent Crude benchmark.    

At Rosebank, which Equinor operates, the company expects recoverable resources at around 300 million barrels of oil. With the acquisition of Suncor’s UK assets, Equinor will have 80% in the Rosebank development, while Ithaca Energy holds the remaining 20%. Equinor and partners target a final investment decision for Rosebank this year, amid increased tax rates for operators in the UK North Sea and strong opposition from environmentalists to the development of Rosebank and other major oil and gas fields in the North Sea such as Cambo.

“This transaction is in line with Equinor’s strategy of optimizing our oil & gas portfolio and deepening in our core countries,” said Philippe Mathieu, executive vice president for Exploration and Production International.

“We are building on our longstanding position as a broad energy partner to the UK, strengthening our position as a reliable energy provider in Europe, while continuing to deliver on our ambition of becoming a net-zero company,” Equinor’s executive added.

The Equinor-Suncor deal comes at a difficult time for operators in the UK North Sea, which have seen their tax rates hiked last year after the UK government introduced – and then increased – a windfall tax on operators offshore the UK.  

Earlier this week, the new head of trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) warned that the windfall tax, officially known as the Energy Profit Levy (EPL), is hitting all companies operating on the UK Continental Shelf, with firms already announcing lower investments and deferring drilling plans.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Fuel Exports Dropped By 20% In February

Next Post

ADNOC Raises $2.5 Billion From Gas Unit IPO

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com