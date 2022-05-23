EV Sales Are Booming, But Battery Metals Remain A Problem

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.1 -0.24 -0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 42 mins 113.4 +0.87 +0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 8.738 -0.006 -0.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 3.755 -0.014 -0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 3.653 -0.145 -3.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 57 mins 106.5 -0.74 -0.69%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 3.653 -0.145 -3.82%

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 175 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 96.18 +0.39 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 112.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 110.7 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 108.6 +0.39 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 107.8 +0.39 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 111.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 106.0 +0.39 +0.37%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 116.2 +2.58 +2.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 22 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 8 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 5 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 14 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

American Drivers Set To Pay Record-High Gasoline Prices At Memorial Day

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

Poland Says Norway Should Share Its “Gigantic” Oil & Gas Profits

Norway, western Europe’s largest oil…

U.S. Shale Drillers Cautious Despite Record Earnings

U.S. Shale Drillers Cautious Despite Record Earnings

U.S. shale drillers are publishing…

EV Sales Are Booming, But Battery Metals Remain A Problem

By Charles Kennedy - May 23, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) surged last year and have continued to grow strongly this year, but soaring prices of critical minerals and supply chain bottlenecks are the greatest obstacles to a continued surge in EV sales in the short term, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Global EV Outlook 2022 published on Monday.

Global EV sales broke all records last year and continued their strong performance in the first quarter of 2022, mostly thanks to sustained policy support in many markets, with overall public spending on subsidies and incentives doubling in 2021 to nearly $30 billion, the IEA said in the annual report.

Sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles doubled in 2021 from 2020 to a new annual record of 6.6 million. Last year, more than 120,000 electric cars were sold each week globally, while back in 2012, a total 120,000 EVs were sold for the entire year, the IEA said.

Almost 10 percent of global car sales were electric in 2021, four times the market share in 2019. The total number of electric cars on the roads is now around 16.5 million, triple the amount in 2018. Global sales of electric cars have kept rising strongly in 2022, with 2 million sold in Q1, a 75-percent jump compared to the same period in 2021.

China accounted for half of the world’s EV car sales last year, with sales tripling to 3.3 million. EV sales also grew strongly in Europe—up by 65 percent to 2.3 million—and the United States, where EV sales more than doubled to 630,000, the IEA said.

The agency, however, warned that “In the short term, the greatest obstacles to continued strong EV sales are soaring prices for some critical minerals essential for battery manufacturing, as well as supply chain disruptions caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine and by continued Covid-19 lockdowns in some parts of China.”

The supply of critical minerals for battery technologies will be the key to the continued roll-out of EVs globally, it says.

“Policy makers, industry executives and investors need to be highly vigilant and resourceful in order to reduce the risks of supply disruptions and ensure sustainable supplies of critical minerals. Under its new Ministerial mandate, the IEA is working with governments around the world on how to strategically manage resources of critical minerals that are needed for electric vehicles and other key clean energy technologies,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

