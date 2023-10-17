Eni Plans To Get Its Indonesian Natural Gas Field Producing By 2027

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.70 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.76 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.95 -0.37 -0.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.112 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.285 +0.012 +0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.02 +4.80 +5.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.02 +4.80 +5.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.62 +2.19 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 85.51 -0.68 -0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.285 +0.012 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.46 +2.14 +2.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 92.96 +2.13 +2.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.23 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 686 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.22 +0.18 +0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.78 +0.54 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.53 +0.50 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.62 +2.19 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 139 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 63.01 -1.09 -1.70%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 87.41 -1.09 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 85.66 -1.09 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 81.21 -1.09 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 77.71 -1.09 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 77.71 -1.09 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 80.56 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 86.86 -1.09 -1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 78.01 -1.09 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 90.02 +4.80 +5.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.17 +4.78 +6.02%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.92 +4.78 +6.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.96 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.27 +4.78 +6.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 84.17 +4.78 +6.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.17 +4.78 +6.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.25 +4.75 +5.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 78.00 +4.75 +6.48%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.61 -0.33 -0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Carmakers Slam Biden’s Fuel Efficiency Plans

Renewable Energy's Role In Global Bitcoin Mining

Renewable Energy's Role In Global Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin uses a lot of…

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Following the lifting of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni Plans To Get Its Indonesian Natural Gas Field Producing By 2027

By Irina Slav - Oct 17, 2023, 2:10 AM CDT

Italy’s Eni will fast-track the development of the Geng North deepwater gas field off the Indonesian coast, with first production planned for 2027, Upstream has reported, noting the field contains an estimated 5 trillion cubic feet of wet gas.

News of the discovery of the field broke in early October. At the time, the company said it would study its options for fast-tracking the development of the field.

“The ongoing exploration campaign, along with the recent acquisitions, is in line with Eni’s energy transition strategy to progressively shift its portfolio mix towards gas and LNG, targeting 60% in 2030, and to increase its LNG equity portfolio,” the company said.

Eni plans to boost the share of LNG in its operations to 60% by 2030 and expand its LNG portfolio.

The Geng North field is located next to already operational wells, in which Eni recently took over the stakes of Chevron. The deal was announced in July and involved three majority stakes in fields located in the same basin as Geng North—the Kutei Basin.

“Thanks to its location and significant size, the discovery has the potential to contribute substantially to the creation of a new [gas] production hub,” the supermajor said.

Fast-tracking the development of the field in Indonesia comes amid the continued tightness of global gas markets, aggravated recently by the war between Israel and Hamas, which has so far led to the shutdown of production at one of Israel’s biggest gas fields, Tamar.

Gas from Tamar was sent to Egypt, where it was liquefied and sold on global markets. Tamar, along with Leviathan and gas fields in Egypt made the foundation of plans for turning the East Mediterranean into a new global gas hub, especially after the European Union lost its access to most Russian gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Two Canadian Provinces Vow To End Coal Use By 2030

Next Post

U.S. Carmakers Slam Biden’s Fuel Efficiency Plans

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com