Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%
Mars US 21 hours 65.01 +0.11 +0.17%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.058 +0.106 +5.40%

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.93 +1.84 +2.66%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.84 +1.77 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 67.21 +1.40 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 7 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 71.71 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.86 +1.79 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 48.94 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 47.46 -0.24 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.26 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.66 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 60.31 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.56 -0.24 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.56 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.76 -0.24 -0.41%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 71.25 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.21 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Energy Efficiency Needs To Speed Up To Meet Climate Goals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2021, 1:30 PM CST

Energy efficiency and ways to reduce emissions from buildings may be the cheapest way to lower carbon footprints and help reach climate goals, but the current pace of investments in energy efficiency is insufficient for a net-zero pathway.

Now investors in energy efficiency, including companies and funds, are pushing for government policies targeting more efficient energy use, as they see a lack of action would be a missed opportunity to boost energy efficiency, the Financial Times’ Harry Dempsey notes.

The missed opportunity in energy efficiency would be like “$20 bills littering the sidewalk and nobody [picking] them up,” Katie McGinty, Vice President & Chief Sustainability, Government and Regulatory Affairs Officer at energy efficiency and buildings technology company Johnson Controls, told the FT.

The building sector accounts for 38 percent of all energy-related carbon dioxide emissions when adding building construction industry emissions, the UN said last year.

“Emissions from the operation of buildings hit their highest-ever level in 2019, moving the sector further away from fulfilling its huge potential to slow climate change and contribute significantly to the goals of the Paris Agreement,” the UN Environment Programme noted in November 2020.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report last month that “Total annual investment in energy efficiency worldwide needs to triple by 2030 to be consistent with a path towards reaching net zero emissions by 2050, as set out in the IEA’s Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050.”

“We consider energy efficiency to be the ‘first fuel’ as it still represents the cleanest and, in most cases, the cheapest way to meet our energy needs. There is no plausible pathway to net zero emissions without using our energy resources much more efficiently,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.  

Government policies are expected to help energy efficiency investment rise by 10 percent to nearly $300 billion in 2021, the IEA’s report found.

“Increasing the share of existing buildings that are zero carbon ready from less than 1% today to around 20% by 2030 is a key milestone, as is moving to no new sales of coal and oil boilers globally from 2025,” according to the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

