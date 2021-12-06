EV Patents Surge As Net-Zero Push Accelerates

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.93 +3.67 +5.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.61 +3.73 +5.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.681 -0.451 -10.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.181 +0.082 +3.92%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.058 +0.105 +5.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 65.01 +0.11 +0.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.058 +0.105 +5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.93 +1.84 +2.66%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.84 +1.77 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 67.21 +1.40 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 7 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 71.71 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.68 +1.56 +2.26%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.86 +1.79 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.61 +1.58 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 48.94 -0.05 -0.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 47.46 -0.24 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.26 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.66 -0.24 -0.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 60.31 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 57.26 -0.24 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.56 -0.24 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 60.56 -0.24 -0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.76 -0.24 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 67.99 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 71.25 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 60.21 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.16 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 -0.25 -0.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 +0.93 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 29 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 4 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Breaking News:

Banks Continue To Fund Fossil Fuels Despite Climate Pledges

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Reaction To Omicron Is Excessive

Goldman Sachs: Oil Market Reaction To Omicron Is Excessive

The plunge in oil prices…

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ used a combination of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

EV Patents Surge As Net-Zero Push Accelerates

By City A.M - Dec 06, 2021, 12:30 PM CST

The number of electric vehicle (EV) patents has gone up all across the world, while fossil fuel ones have registered a rapid decrease in the last five years – a sign that manufacturers are taking seriously the decision made by governments to phase out the sale of new fossil fuel cars from 2030.

Data from intellectual property law firm Mathys & Squire has shown that in the last year 14,000 patents for EV technology were submitted to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) – a 59 percent increase compared with the 8,794 that were filed in 2016.

The number of patents for fossil fuel vehicles has instead slumped by 19 percent, from 30,499 to 24,801.

Despite the jump in patented technology, EVs are still far more expensive than fossil fuel cars. According to the law firm, in the UK the cheapest EV is at £19,795, while consumers can get a new petrol car for £7,995.

“There is still a great deal of research to be done to make choosing an electric car an easy choice for every consumer,” said Mathys & Squire’s partner Sean Leach. “Prices are still too high for many people and that simply must change by 2030.

“Manufacturers are competing to deliver an electric car that sells in the £10,000 range. That will require a great deal of R&D.”

With 49 percent of all global patents filed at WIPO, US manufacturers dominate the EV patent ranks, followed by China – which has registered 3,901 patents in 2020/2021. In the same period, the UK filed only 65 patents, focusing specifically on lithium-ion batteries.

“This picture is worrying, but statistics alone don’t tell the whole story,” Leach added. “UK engineering experts and entrepreneurs are already making the UK a hub for electric vehicle development.”

“The UK Battery Industrialisation Centre is a significant step forward in that regard, but once it has been developed, new technology must be protected if it is going to provide real value to business over the long term.”

Opened in Coventry in July, the £130m centre was developed by the UK Government to foster innovation in battery technology.

By CityAm 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Wants To Include WTI Midland Crude To Dated Brent Benchmark

Next Post

Energy Efficiency Needs To Speed Up To Meet Climate Goals

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Alt text

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com