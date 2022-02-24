USPS Replaces Fleet With Gasoline Vehicles Despite Biden EV Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.37 +4.27 +4.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 103.22 +6.38 +6.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.706 +0.083 +1.80%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.995 +0.166 +5.85%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.862 +0.137 +5.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 89.90 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.862 +0.137 +5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.15 -2.26 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.88 -2.57 -2.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 91.15 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.33 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.68 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 78.00 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 94.25 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 92.50 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 90.40 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 89.65 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.20 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 87.85 +0.19 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.49 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.99 +3.03 +3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 12 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 6 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 38 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 17 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

Global Equities Crash After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

U.S. Sanctions Nord Stream 2 As Biden Pledges To “Hold Russia Responsible”

U.S. Sanctions Nord Stream 2 As Biden Pledges To “Hold Russia Responsible”

The United States is taking…

Iran Rises Above Russia On The Oil Market Radar

Iran Rises Above Russia On The Oil Market Radar

Oil prices are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

USPS Replaces Fleet With Gasoline Vehicles Despite Biden EV Plan

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 24, 2022, 10:00 AM CST

The U.S. Postal Service is proceeding with plans to spend $11.3 billion on new trucks, most of which will be gasoline-powered vehicles, despite a request from the Biden Administration to consider buying much more electric vehicles (EVs) for its next-generation fleet.

The U.S. Postal Service has completed its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, which, in this instance, evaluated the potential environmental impacts of the Postal Service’s Next Generation Vehicle Delivery (NGDV) program, USPS said this week.

The NGDV program calls for the introduction of an initial 5,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) to USPS’s fleet beginning in 2023. This is just 10 percent of the order for new vehicles.

President Joe Biden vowed last year to replace the almost 650,000-strong federal vehicle fleet with electric cars as part of his climate agenda.

“The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America made by American workers,” President Biden said last summer. 

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the White House Council on Environmental Quality urged USPS to address the climate crisis by accelerating the electrification of its delivery vehicle fleet.

“After thorough review and study we determined that EPA’s request for a supplemental EIS and public hearing would not add value to the Postal Service’s already year-long review. It is also important to note that a supplemental EIS and public hearing are not legally required,” Mark Guilfoil, Vice President for Supply Management at the U.S. Postal Service, said in a statement.

Following USPS’s decision to move forward with 90-percent gasoline vehicles in the new delivery fleet procurement order, Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory said on Wednesday:

“The Postal Service’s continuing push toward buying a mostly gas-powered fleet for the next thirty years is out of touch with technology and puts the agency at a major disadvantage to its competitors, who are all going electric.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

More Drilling In North Sea Won’t Cap Energy Prices

Next Post

Commodity Prices Are Soaring As Russia Ramps Up Attacks On Ukraine

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine

Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 After Putin Orders Tanks Into Ukraine


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace

 Alt text

The Global Energy Policy Problem No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com