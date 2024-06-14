Egypt Turns to LNG Imports to Counter Blackouts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.12 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.38 +0.63 +0.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.939 -0.020 -0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 +0.031 +1.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 224 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 +0.031 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.77 -0.64 -0.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.35 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.26 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 927 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.37 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.30 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 380 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 65.06 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 80.41 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 78.66 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.76 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 74.51 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.46 -0.24 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 71.86 -0.24 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.85 +0.72 +1.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.25 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.62 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Product Shipments Jumped by 10.4% in May

A Cleantech Boom Is Underway

A Cleantech Boom Is Underway

Cleantech investments have surged recently…

U.S. and Europe Race to Reduce Dependence on China for Lithium Supplies

U.S. and Europe Race to Reduce Dependence on China for Lithium Supplies

China dominates the global lithium…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt Turns to LNG Imports to Counter Blackouts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 14, 2024, 7:00 AM CDT

Egypt looks to import in the coming months the highest number of LNG cargoes in years as it looks to ease the strain on its grid and industry amid energy shortages that have led to rolling blackouts this summer.

Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co, the state gas company, is seeking to purchase at least 17 LNG cargoes for delivery over the next three months, traders familiar with the company’s tender to the market told Bloomberg

Egypt, which aims to become a regional gas hub, has been exporting LNG to Europe from its terminals on the Mediterranean with gas from domestic production and from fields offshore Israel.

However, Egypt rarely exports LNG in the summer months, due to high domestic power demand in the heat waves.

The extremely hot weather since April has already forced authorities to implement rolling blackouts as the Egyptian natural gas and power networks are strained by soaring consumption in the heat waves.  

Earlier this year, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding sought to lease a liquefied natural gas import terminal from providers of FLNG units to get ahead of the scorching summer season that routinely triggers power blackouts due to the heavier load.

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd announced in early May an agreement between Höegh LNG, Australian Industrial Energy Pty Ltd (AIE), and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) for the deployment of the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Hoegh Galleon, to support energy security in Egypt. 

The agreement with EGAS is for an interim period between June 2024 and February 2026. Hoegh Galleon will be located in Ain Sokhna, Egypt, for a likely period of 19-20 months, beginning this month. The FSRU is approaching its destination, but Egypt already started gas imports from Jordan to meet part of the demand before the floating LNG terminal arrives at its destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Renewables Could Make Japan Energy Independent by 2060

Next Post

Russia’s Oil Product Shipments Jumped by 10.4% in May

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com