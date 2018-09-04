Egypt Ordered To Pay $2B To JV Over Natural Gas Row

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 69.87 +0.07 +0.10%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.92 -0.23 -0.29%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.823 -0.093 -3.19%
Mars US 4 days 72.20 -0.15 -0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
Urals 17 hours 76.47 +1.16 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Mexican Basket 5 days 66.29 -0.16 -0.24%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.823 -0.093 -3.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.78 +0.38 +0.50%
Murban 2 days 77.55 +0.06 +0.08%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.62 +0.29 +0.40%
Basra Light 5 days 76.77 -0.08 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.91 +0.32 +0.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 79.20 +0.24 +0.30%
Girassol 2 days 78.39 +0.29 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.77 +0.03 +0.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.98 +1.07 +2.44%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.30 -0.45 -1.19%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.30 -0.45 -0.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.95 -0.45 -0.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.80 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.40 -0.45 -1.03%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.05 -0.45 -0.77%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.55 -0.45 -0.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.80 -0.45 -0.90%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 76.25 +0.82 +1.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 66.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 17 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 6 days 76.83 +0.38 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.82 +0.07 +0.11%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.77 +0.07 +0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 66.32 +0.07 +0.11%
Kansas Common 5 days 59.00 -1.50 -2.48%
Buena Vista 5 days 76.31 -0.45 -0.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten years since market crash
  • 9 minutes Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 14 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 3 mins WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 6 hours Philippines President Duterte and Ghosts of the Past: Hitler was "insane"
  • 7 hours Did Trump Help Boost European Renewables?
  • 6 hours Midterm elections and stock market
  • 8 hours Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 14 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 10 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 15 hours Facebook Committs To 100% Renewable Power For Global Operations By 2020
  • 9 hours US sells 11 million barrels of oil from reserve
  • 9 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 3 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 4 hours Oil Prices Bookended for Rest of This Year? Maybe $50 to $80? (My old 'See Saw' theory redux)
  • 13 hours U.S. Sanctions Whack Russia's Rouble, Turkey's Lira Free-Falls

Breaking News:

Egypt Ordered To Pay $2B To JV Over Natural Gas Row

China Doubled Its Battery Storage Capacity In Just Six Months

China Doubled Its Battery Storage Capacity In Just Six Months

China is doubling down on…

Energy Factors Point To A Contrarian Trade In Railroad Stocks

Energy Factors Point To A Contrarian Trade In Railroad Stocks

Betting on a retracement of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt Ordered To Pay $2B To JV Over Natural Gas Row

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 04, 2018, 2:30 PM CDT Damietta

A World Bank arbitration body has ruled that Egypt must pay US$2 billion to a Spanish-Italian joint venture in a dispute over halted natural gas supplies in the early 2010s, the company Union Fenosa Gas (UFG) said in a statement.

Union Fenosa Gas, a joint venture of Spain’s Naturgy and Italy’s Eni, operates the Damietta liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Egypt. The company took the country to court in 2014 to claim compensation and hold Egypt accountable for the interruption of gas supplies to the Damietta facilities, after Egypt suspended supplies to the plant, as it was facing domestic energy shortages in the chaos after the Arab Spring.

Egypt will likely pay that US$2-billion settlement not in cash, but in the form of resumption of gas supplies to the Damietta plant, the Financial Times reported, quoting sources familiar with the issue.

The settlement of the dispute could pave the way to speedier resumption of Egypt’s LNG exports, according to FT.

“UFG expresses its great satisfaction with the outcome of the award since it reinforces its confidence in the final resolution of this long dispute and allows the company to reaffirm its commitment to Egypt and its willingness to continue its operations in the country generating wealth, welfare and social development,” the JV said in the statement.

Related: India Allows State Refiners To Import Iranian Oil In Iran-Owned Tankers

Following the start-up of the giant gas field Zohr, Egypt became an important player in the Mediterranean. Zohr, discovered by Eni in 2015, plays a key role in helping Egypt to avoid the need to import LNG, according to the Italian oil and gas major.

In June, Egypt issued what is likely to be its last LNG import tender, and could begin exports early in 2019, Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla told Bloomberg at the time. The June tender was for Egypt’s third-quarter gas needs, and it might not need to import LNG for the fourth quarter and onwards, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Zohr operator and largest gas producer in Egypt, Eni, said last week that it had made an onshore gas discovery in Egypt’s Western Desert that could raise production in the Western Desert Basin.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Signs Deal With Baker Hughes To Boost Offshore Oil Production

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Signs Deal With Baker Hughes To Boost Offshore Oil Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

$90 Oil Is A Very Real Possibility
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com