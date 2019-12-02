Ecuador May Not Quit OPEC After All

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.14 +0.18 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.03 +0.11 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.362 +0.033 +1.42%
Mars US 4 hours 55.66 +0.79 +1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.83 -0.11 -0.17%
Urals 23 hours 56.50 -1.55 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Mexican Basket 7 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.362 +0.033 +1.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 61.10 -3.10 -4.83%
Murban 23 hours 63.40 -2.97 -4.47%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 53.47 +0.49 +0.92%
Basra Light 23 hours 65.88 -2.59 -3.78%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 63.10 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Bonny Light 23 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Girassol 23 hours 63.99 +0.43 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.83 -0.11 -0.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 36.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 30.87 -3.74 -10.81%
Canadian Condensate 104 days 49.17 -2.94 -5.64%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 55.57 -2.94 -5.02%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 48.42 -2.49 -4.89%
Peace Sour 6 hours 45.17 -2.69 -5.62%
Peace Sour 6 hours 45.17 -2.69 -5.62%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 48.42 -2.94 -5.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 52.42 -3.69 -6.58%
Central Alberta 6 hours 44.67 -2.94 -6.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Giddings 23 hours 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
ANS West Coast 81 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 49.91 +0.79 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 53.86 +0.79 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 53.86 +0.79 +1.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.50 -3.25 -6.67%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 4 mins Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 14 hours Offshore is changing
  • 3 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 18 hours Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 18 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 23 hours Active Oil Rigs
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 1 day Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 2 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 7 hours US shale production boom
  • 1 day POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 1 day Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt

Breaking News:

Ecuador May Not Quit OPEC After All

Saudi Officials Are Arresting High-Profile Citizens Ahead Of Aramco IPO

Saudi Officials Are Arresting High-Profile Citizens Ahead Of Aramco IPO

Despite the upcoming initial public…

Six Inventions Fueling The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Six Inventions Fueling The Fourth Industrial Revolution

As the need to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuador May Not Quit OPEC After All

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 02, 2019, 6:00 PM CST Petroecuador

Ecuador may renege on its decision to quit its OPEC membership, according to anonymous sources cited by S&P Global Platts, which was supposed to take effect January 1, 2020.

Ecuador had announced its decision to quit the oil cartel in earlier October, at a time when the country declared a state of emergency as violent protests erupted over the end of fuel subsidies, but is now allegedly having second thoughts. Its membership cancelation would have saved Ecuador around $2 million dollars in the form of an OPEC membership fee. 

This $2 million was likely an unpopular fee with the IMF who loaned the struggling country more than $4 billion, and an unpopular fee with its citizens who were none too kind about being asked to forgo the generous fuel subsidies at the IMF’s prodding.

But Ecuador quickly reinstated the subsidies due to the prolonged violence. The public now assuaged, OPEC’s $2 million fee may be a less bitter pill to swallow.

Ecuador’s new energy minister, who was named just a couple weeks ago, has apparently not confirmed whether he will attend this week’s OPEC meeting held in Vienna to discuss the most important matter—oil production cuts and whether they should be extended, deepened, or neither.

Either way, Ecuador’s compliance to its OPEC quota has been less than fastidious. A smaller member, Ecuador was tasked with producing 510,000 bpd or less. October—the month during which protests disrupted its oil production—was the only month this year that it managed to adhere completely (114%) to its assigned oil production cuts, while it failed to adhere to the cuts in each of the nine months prior, according to secondary source figures from OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report.

OPEC’s $2 million membership fee probably seems unremarkable compared to what the protests have cost the Ecuadorian economy, according to Platts, at $137 million.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exploration Giant Sees Stock Price Plunge On Disappointing Results

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Most Commented

Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com