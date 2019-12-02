Exploration Giant Sees Stock Price Plunge On Disappointing Results

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.01 +0.05 +0.09%
Brent Crude 16 mins 60.92 +0.43 +0.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.343 +0.014 +0.60%
Mars US 1 hour 55.66 +0.79 +1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.83 -0.11 -0.17%
Urals 17 hours 56.50 -1.55 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Mexican Basket 7 days 51.68 +0.41 +0.80%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.343 +0.014 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 61.10 -3.10 -4.83%
Murban 17 hours 63.40 -2.97 -4.47%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.47 +0.49 +0.92%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.88 -2.59 -3.78%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.10 +0.46 +0.73%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.64 +0.49 +0.79%
Girassol 17 hours 63.99 +0.43 +0.68%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.83 -0.11 -0.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.99 +0.73 +2.01%
Western Canadian Select 15 mins 30.87 -3.74 -10.81%
Canadian Condensate 104 days 49.17 -2.94 -5.64%
Premium Synthetic 94 days 55.57 -2.94 -5.02%
Sweet Crude 15 mins 48.42 -2.49 -4.89%
Peace Sour 15 mins 45.17 -2.69 -5.62%
Peace Sour 15 mins 45.17 -2.69 -5.62%
Light Sour Blend 15 mins 48.42 -2.94 -5.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 52.42 -3.69 -6.58%
Central Alberta 15 mins 44.67 -2.94 -6.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 7 days 63.38 +0.46 +0.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
ANS West Coast 81 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.91 +0.79 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.86 +0.79 +1.49%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.86 +0.79 +1.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.50 -3.25 -6.67%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 12 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 33 mins Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 8 hours Offshore is changing
  • 1 hour What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 12 hours Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 12 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 17 hours Active Oil Rigs
  • 9 hours RIG COUNT DROPS AGAIN ! Who cares when production continues to go up ! U.S. DAILY PRODUCTION RECORD 12.9 MILLION BARRELS/DAY WEEK ENDING NOV 22
  • 1 day POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 21 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 hour US shale production boom
  • 1 day Greta the Teenage Climate Puppet Goes Full Marxist
  • 10 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker

Breaking News:

Exploration Giant Sees Stock Price Plunge On Disappointing Results

Global LNG Markets Are Circling The Drain

Global LNG Markets Are Circling The Drain

Asian and European LNG prices…

Oil Prices Are Going Nowhere Next Year

Oil Prices Are Going Nowhere Next Year

Uncertainty over global economic and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Exploration Giant Sees Stock Price Plunge On Disappointing Results

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 02, 2019, 4:30 PM CST

Investors who had risked much on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA), holding out hope for a major payday in Suriname were disappointed on Monday as the company’s stock tumbled 13% to hit $19.36 per share.

Just one month ago, Apache’s share price was above $24.

Investors were banking on the risky yet plausible notion that Apache might score bigtime with its drilling prospects offshore Suriname; after all, its larger rival, Exxon, struck oil several times over right across the border in Guyana with its luscious Stabroek discoveries.

Apache announced on Monday, however, that it had indeed reached its targeted well depth—and that it is planning on drilling a bit further, which most are interpreting as a bad sign, in conjunction with what Apache didn’t say: that it had struck significant hydrocarbons.

The Maka Central – 1 well that Apache had planned to drill offshore Suriname was supposed to reach 6,200 meters. It did. But now, Apache will continue testing in two distinct Upper Cretaceous play types, and then after completion of these tests, Apache will set casing, modify the rig, and then commence drilling sometime later this month to evaluate a third play type in the Cretaceous, Apache said in today’s release.

Apache is planning to hit 6,900 meters as a new depth.

Today’s news follows several disappointing developments from Apache, the most recent of which were its forecasts to slash upstream capital spending in 2020 to a level 10-20 percent below its 2019 budget of $2.4 billion.  Its Alpine High discovery also failed to dazzle thanks to ultra low gas prices. And its Q3 losses came in at $108 million.

Still, Apache’s financial position should be better in 2020 as it cuts costs and focuses more on oil rather than gas as it wisely shifts away from Alpine High.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Canadian Drillers To Boost Crude By Rail Shipments

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

Why Carl Icahn Dumped $400 Million In Occidental Petroleum Stock

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Most Commented

Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com