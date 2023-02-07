Earthquakes Cause Severe Damage To Turkey’s Energy Infrastructure

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.89 +1.78 +2.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.81 +1.82 +2.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.47 +1.80 +2.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.464 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.440 +0.067 +2.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.440 +0.067 +2.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 77.56 -1.54 -1.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.28 -1.46 -1.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.24 -1.79 -2.35%
Graph down Basra Light 434 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 80.60 -1.41 -1.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.20 -1.76 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.52 -1.45 -1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 52.86 +0.72 +1.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 76.26 +0.72 +0.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 74.51 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 71.66 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 68.36 +0.72 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 68.36 +0.72 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 69.66 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 78.61 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 67.96 +0.72 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.50 -2.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.94 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 12 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.30 -2.49 -3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 58 mins Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 15 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Earthquakes Cause Severe Damage To Turkey’s Energy Infrastructure

New Carbon Conversion Tech Could Boost Net-Zero Initiative

New Carbon Conversion Tech Could Boost Net-Zero Initiative

A new hybrid catalyst has…

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Earthquakes Cause Severe Damage To Turkey’s Energy Infrastructure

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 07, 2023, 3:30 AM CST

Turkey’s energy infrastructure has suffered severe damage from the two earthquakes that shook Turkey and neighbor Syria yesterday, killing more than 3,000 people, according to the country’s government.

The first 7.7-magnitude quake damaged a big port on the Mediterranean, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said, as quoted by news agencies, and later in the day, a fire broke out at the same port.

Operations at the Ceyhan oil terminal were halted as a result of the quake but Turkey’s oil pipelines—Kirkuk-Ceyhan and Balku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan—were undamaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the fact that the oil pipelines are intact, there could be delays to operations at the Ceyhan oil terminal, the endpoint of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, a major export line from Kirkuk in Iraq.

What’s more, the Kurdistan Regional Government said it had suspended flows along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline in the wake of the quake.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Due to the earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria, and to ensure the safety of oil exports and prevent any undesirable incidents, oil exports through the pipeline connecting the Kurdistan region to Türkiye have been suspended," the KRG said.

Kurdistan normally transits some 450,000 barrels of crude daily through Turkey via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. An official from the Kurdistan government said on Twitter that the flow of oil will only resume after careful inspection of the pipeline to make sure it has sustained no damage.

Meanwhile, electricity transmission lines and gas distribution pipelines in Turkey have also suffered damage, according to Donmez, confirming information provided earlier by Turkey’s national pipeline operator BOTAS. The company said gas flows to three provinces had been halted following the quake.

"We have sent our mobile power plants to the region. In particular, we will try to supply natural gas and power to sites such as hospitals, kitchens and bakeries, both through the method of transporting compressed natural gas (CNG) and through mobile generators," the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources minister said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

India Looks To Boost Natural Gas Consumption With Long-Term LNG Deals

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com