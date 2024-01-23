Early 2024 Product Tanker Rates May Crush Even 2022 Records

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 74.37 -0.39 -0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 mins 79.74 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.71 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 2.450 +0.031 +1.28%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 2.210 -0.028 -1.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.210 -0.028 -1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 16 hours 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 238 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Large Rise in Gasoline Stocks Offsets Large Crude Draw

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

Exxon Looks to Tap Guyana's Gas Riches

ExxonMobil and Guyana's government are…

China Takes Advantage of Lower Oil Prices to Build Inventories

China Takes Advantage of Lower Oil Prices to Build Inventories

China is taking advantage of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Early 2024 Product Tanker Rates May Crush Even 2022 Records

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 23, 2024, 2:15 PM CST

Product tanker rates are showing signs of strength, and have the potential to crush even the records set in 2022—and the number of oil cargoes transiting through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is falling.

The number of ships carrying crude or dirty petroleum products such as fuel oil has dropped 25% in the year to January 19, Vortexa data compiled by Bloomberg show, and the rising shipping rates are starting to eat into the profits of manufacturers, including Tesla, which announced a two-week production halt at its facility in Germany due to the supply chain shortages caused by delays in shipments.

According to Bloomberg, about 2,300 vessels are taking the long way around to steer clear of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea—a situation that could lead to inflationary surges.

And while the industry is lamenting delayed transit times for supplies, increased costs, and reduced bottom lines, clean petroleum product tanker rates are holding strong—exceptional even—with Long-range 2-type (LR2) eco-scrubber tanker rates for the Western triangulation yielding more than $90,000 per day. Eco-scrubber LR1s in Asia could be generating nearly $80,000 per day.

These rates are indicative of tanker rates that could blow the records set in the fourth quarter of 2022 out of the water, so to speak—and it could happen this week, Ed Finley-Richardson forecast Tuesday on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analyst forecasts are being altered due to the upheaval in the Red Sea—an area that sees 12% of all global sea traffic traverse through it. The losers come reporting time, according to revised analyst estimates, are automakers, for one, which have been revised down by 5%, Bloomberg data showed.

On the other hand, shippers are expected to make out well, with earnings estimates for MSCI Europe’s transportation index rising by 7% over the last two weeks.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Slip as Oversupply Concerns Trump Middle East Tensions

Next Post

Large Rise in Gasoline Stocks Offsets Large Crude Draw

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com