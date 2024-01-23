Large Rise in Gasoline Stocks Offsets Large Crude Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.51 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.69 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.71 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.493 +0.074 +3.06%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.202 -0.036 -1.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.202 -0.036 -1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 78.74 +2.12 +2.77%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 80.57 +1.93 +2.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 76.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 16 hours 82.34 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 80.85 +0.37 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 81.23 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 238 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Large Rise in Gasoline Stocks Offsets Large Crude Draw

Cape of Good Hope Becomes New Route for LNG Carriers

Cape of Good Hope Becomes New Route for LNG Carriers

Due to fears of Houthi…

Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Container Ship Rates

Red Sea Crisis Spurs Surge in Container Ship Rates

The ongoing crisis in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Large Rise in Gasoline Stocks Offsets Large Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 23, 2024, 4:14 PM CST

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 6.674 million barrels for the week ending January 19, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after analysts predicted a draw of 3 million barrels. The API reported a 483,000-barrel build in crude inventories in the week prior.

On Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) rose by 0.9 million barrels as of January 19. Inventories are now at 365.5 million barrels.

Oil prices were down ahead of the API data release on reports of the lifting of the force majeure on Libya’s Sharara oilfield. At 3:50 pm ET, Brent crude was trading down 0.42% at $79.72—but up $1.60 per barrel compared to where it was this same time last week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was trading down on the day by 0.35% at $74.49, up about $1.70 per barrel compared to this time last week.

Gasoline inventories saw another large build this week, rising by 7.183 million barrels after rising by 4.86 million barrels in the week prior. As of last week, gasoline inventories were already slightly above the five-year average for this time of year, according to the latest EIA data.

Distillate inventories fell this week by 245,000 barrels, after rising by 5.21 million barrels in the week prior. Distillates are roughly 3% below the five-year average.

Cushing inventories fell by 2.031 million barrels after falling by 1.98 million barrels in the previous week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Early 2024 Product Tanker Rates May Crush Even 2022 Records

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com