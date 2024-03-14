EV Makers Worried About Europe’s Charging System

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.36 +0.64 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.64 +0.61 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.01 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.669 +0.011 +0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.663 +0.002 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 132 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.663 +0.002 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.60 +1.32 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.64 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.51 +1.03 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 288 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 64.52 +2.16 +3.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.87 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.12 +2.16 +2.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.22 +2.16 +3.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.32 +2.16 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.17 +2.16 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.97 +2.16 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 14 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

EV Makers Worried About Europe’s Charging System

Saudi Aramco Hikes 2023 Dividend To $98 Billion Despite Lower Profit

Saudi Aramco Hikes 2023 Dividend To $98 Billion Despite Lower Profit

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest…

Guinea Greenlights Major Iron Ore Project with Global Giants

Guinea Greenlights Major Iron Ore Project with Global Giants

Guinea has approved a significant…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EV Makers Worried About Europe’s Charging System

By Irina Slav - Mar 14, 2024, 5:00 AM CDT

Carmakers preparing new EV models in a bid to take over the European market are worried grid and charging network constraints could challenge sales.

According to a Bloomberg report, executives from some of the largest carmakers are flagging a lack of fast-enough grid expansion and the absence of a single charging standard.

“It needs to speed up drastically,” Martin Sander, who heads Ford’s EV business in Europe, said as quoted by Bloomberg, referring to grid expansion.

“If this doesn’t happen, then customers will not have the possibility in 2035 to drive electric vehicles everywhere in Europe because it just won’t be practical.”

Grid expansion is a pressing issue for governments on both sides of the Atlantic as they seek to electrify ever-larger parts of their economies. This electrification will lead to a surge in demand, which would necessitate a larger grid.

However, grid expansion is not something that could be done in a week or a month, and this has turned the issue into one of the biggest and most challenging obstacles to the energy transition.

Charging standards are also a headache for carmakers in Europe, according to the Bloomberg report. The example it provides is with a new Renault model that would feature bidirectional charging, making it possible for the car to release electricity back into the grid or the house of its owner when necessary.

Yet this bidirectional charging system would only work with Renault chargers and electricity distributors that the company has deals with.

“That’s a little bit of a limit, right?” Renault chief executive Luca de Meo said, urging his fellow carmakers to all start working towards making bidirectional EVs.

“Interoperability, and finding a way to make all cars to be able to get energy back into the system, wherever it comes from — it’s a discussion you should have,” De Meo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea seems to be to repeat what the EU did with phone chargers and set up a universal standard for EV chargers. However, this would involve additional investments on top of the ones that Renault, for instance, has already made in its proprietary charger for the upcoming bidirectional model.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Construction Squeeze Prompts Refiners to Cut Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

 Alt text

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com