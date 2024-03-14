China’s Construction Squeeze Prompts Refiners to Cut Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.40 +0.68 +0.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.68 +0.65 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.01 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.671 +0.013 +0.78%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.661 -0.001 -0.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 132 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.661 -0.001 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.60 +1.32 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 835 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.64 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 +0.79 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.51 +1.03 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 288 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 64.52 +2.16 +3.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.87 +2.16 +2.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.12 +2.16 +2.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.22 +2.16 +3.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.22 +2.16 +3.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.32 +2.16 +3.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.17 +2.16 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.97 +2.16 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 52 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 14 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

China’s Construction Squeeze Prompts Refiners to Cut Production

The No.1 Energy Stock for 2024

The No.1 Energy Stock for 2024

Europe’s energy shortage has opened…

Natural Gas Producers Are Slashing Spending As Prices Stumble

Natural Gas Producers Are Slashing Spending As Prices Stumble

The natural gas market is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Construction Squeeze Prompts Refiners to Cut Production

By Irina Slav - Mar 14, 2024, 3:52 AM CDT

A decline in construction activity in China has pressured independent refiners to start curbing diesel production.

Diesel is the primary output of the so-called teapots and times were good while the real estate market was booming. But the boom now seems to be over, forcing the industry into a gear change.

Bloomberg reported earlier today that operating rates at the independent refineries in Shandong have dropped to the lowest in two years and that run rates are the lowest in nine years.

“Downstream demand for diesel, from mining to infrastructure, is seriously lagging expectations,” a Mysteel OilChem analyst said, as quoted by Bloomberg. Zhang Xiao added that the logistics sector has been the exception, noting that even there, LNG was replacing diesel as a heavy vehicle fuel.

Many private refiners in China started this year struggling, squeezed between higher prices for importing sanctioned oil and depressed refining margins amid sinking domestic diesel prices in the face of a faltering Chinese economy.

The aggregate margin across various fuels of the private refiners has slumped by 50% over the past year. The margin last week fell to its lowest level since early November 2023, per data from Mysteel OilChem cited by Bloomberg in February.

This followed a stellar year for the industry in 2023, with record imports of crude oil and also record domestic production. Crude oil imports jumped by 11% year-on-year to 11.28 million barrels per day in 2023, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

Oil production at home reached 208 million tons in total, or 3 million tons more than in 2022. The daily average came in at around 4.2 million barrels. Daily processing rates at refineries hit an all-time high of 14.7 million barrels. Independent refiners represent about a quarter of the country’s total refining capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexican Oil Giant Pemex Eyes Net-Zero Status by 2050

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked

 Alt text

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com