EU Approves $21B Green Transition Fund

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins SellBuy 69.23 -0.39 -0.56%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins SellBuy 71.49 -0.40 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins SellBuy 3.070 -0.027 -0.87%
Graph down Heating Oil 51 mins SellBuy 2.116 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.193 -0.018 -0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 36 mins 68.93 -0.59 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.193 -0.018 -0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 4 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 4 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 59.50 -0.25 -0.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.18 -0.39 -0.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.13 -0.39 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 53 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 5 days .

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil Floating Off Europe Could Signal Weak Asian Demand

Oil Rises On OPEC Optimism

Oil Rises On OPEC Optimism

Crude oil prices strengthened further…

Is The Golden Age Of Natural Gas Really Over?

Is The Golden Age Of Natural Gas Really Over?

Just a few years ago,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Approves $21B Green Transition Fund

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

The 27 members of the European Union approved on Monday the regulation establishing the so-called Just Transition Fund to help fossil fuel-reliant economies in the bloc move to greener energy, clearing the final hurdle for the fund to launch.

The Just Transition Fund (JTF), worth US$21.3 billion (17.5 billion euro), is one of the mechanisms the European Union will use to help its member states to work toward the EU-wide climate goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Under its Green Deal, the EU pledged has pledged to support investments in sustainable businesses, technologies, and solutions and in greener energy and electricity generation. The Green Deal also includes the so-called Just Transition Fund to support with money packages regions and/or countries heavily reliant on coal.

The EU member states agreed that the fund would finance projects to alleviate the social and economic costs for communities across the EU that are heavily dependent on fossil fuels or greenhouse gas-intensive industries and need to diversify the local economy.

Money from the fund cannot be used for any fossil fuel development, not even natural gas, which the EU has started to see as a part of the problem, not the solution, in the energy transition.

The JTF “aims to prevent widening disparities by investing in territories which need to phase out the production and use of coal, lignite, peat and oil shale or transform heavily polluting industries,” the EU said on Monday. 

Poland and Germany are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries of the fund, considering their still extensive coal industries and regions relying on coal for employment and economic growth.  

“The success of the European Green Deal rests on us mitigating the consequences for those most affected by the decarbonisation of the economy. The Just Transition Fund will provide much needed support to companies and workers at local level, so that we can combat climate change together as a Union, leaving no one behind,” Nelson de Souza, Portuguese Minister for Planning, Council presidency said in a statement.

Portugal holds the six-month rotating presidency of the EU until June 30.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Renewables Was Sole U.S. Energy Source With Rising Consumption In 2020

Next Post

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally
High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant

High Profile Merger Creates A New $17 Billion Shale Giant
Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report

Oil Rises On Bullish API Inventory Report


Most Commented

Alt text

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The IEA’s Latest Proposal Is Both Reckless And Impossible

 Alt text

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

 Alt text

Toyota Says Most Of Its U.S. Cars Will Still Run On Gasoline In 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com