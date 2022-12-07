EU Proposes Stricter Rules On Derivatives As Energy Firms Face Liquidity Issues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.76 -1.49 -2.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.04 -1.31 -1.65%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.79 -0.93 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.477 +0.008 +0.15%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 -0.049 -2.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 -0.049 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.92 -3.03 -3.79%
Graph down Murban 1 day 81.09 -3.19 -3.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.63 -4.61 -5.75%
Graph down Basra Light 372 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.81 -5.05 -6.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.15 -4.84 -5.76%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.22 -4.78 -5.76%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 47.76 -1.47 -2.99%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.00 -2.68 -4.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.40 -2.68 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.65 -2.68 -3.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.80 -2.68 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.50 -2.68 -3.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.80 -2.68 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.75 -2.68 -3.29%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 68.10 -2.68 -3.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 hour Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

EU Proposes Stricter Rules On Derivatives As Energy Firms Face Liquidity Issues

China Concerned Over Kazakhstan’s Ability To Deliver Contracted Gas Supplies

China Concerned Over Kazakhstan’s Ability To Deliver Contracted Gas Supplies

Kazakhstan has told foreign investors…

Is This A Future Proof Oil Company?

Is This A Future Proof Oil Company?

It’s not often that a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Proposes Stricter Rules On Derivatives As Energy Firms Face Liquidity Issues

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 07, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday stricter rules on the EU commodity derivatives markets, after the spike in prices led to liquidity issues at some energy companies using the derivatives markets to hedge future sales.

The European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR), which regulates derivatives transactions, needs to be enhanced, the Commission said in the proposal.

“Recent developments in energy markets, with several energy companies facing liquidity issues when using derivatives markets, have also illustrated that EMIR needs to be enhanced so that the risks to the EU’s financial stability continue to be mitigated in light of new challenges,” the Commission said in its reasoning for proposing stricter rules.

“This means building a safe, robust and competitive EU central clearing ecosystem, able to withstand economic shocks.”

The capital markets regulation is expected to build a safe and resilient clearing system, for example, “by increasing the transparency of margin calls, so that market participants (including energy firms) are in a better position to predict them,” the Commission said.

The new measures “also address issues that have emerged in the clearing of derivatives by energy companies in light of the current challenges they are facing,” said Mairead McGuinness, Commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union.

Europe’s financial authorities are also strengthening the oversight of the energy derivative trades used by energy firms to hedge power and gas prices as policymakers look to avoid a spillover effect of the energy crisis into financial markets. In the energy derivative market, worth trillions of euros, energy firms faced more than a trillion euros in margin calls in September, a development that could have triggered a collapse of “Lehman Brothers” proportions in the energy industry.  

Earlier this year, European energy companies were facing margin calls totaling $1.5 trillion in the derivatives market, and many would need policy support to cover them amid wild swings and skyrocketing gas and power prices, Helge Haugane, Equinor’s senior vice president for gas and power, told Bloomberg in early September.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S., UK Launch Partnership To Boost Energy Security And Lower Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com