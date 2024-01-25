EU Looks to Accelerate Development of Small Nuclear Reactors

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.27 +1.18 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.23 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.04 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.622 -0.019 -0.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 +0.014 +0.63%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 83 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.224 +0.014 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.45 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.95 -0.62 -0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.83 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 786 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 55.99 +2.12 +3.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.24 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.49 +0.72 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 65.84 +0.37 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 65.09 +0.72 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 67.09 +0.72 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 61.59 +0.72 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.32 +0.72 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.87 +0.72 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

EU Looks to Accelerate Development of Small Nuclear Reactors

Asia, Europe LNG Imports Likely To Survive Red Sea Chaos

Asia, Europe LNG Imports Likely To Survive Red Sea Chaos

Despite the Qatari LNG re-routing,…

Media Reports Exaggerate the Risk of a Major War

Media Reports Exaggerate the Risk of a Major War

Media reports of a war…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Looks to Accelerate Development of Small Nuclear Reactors

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 25, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

The European Commission is expected to unveil in February a new industrial alliance on small modular reactors (SMRs), aiming to deploy the first small nuclear projects in Europe early next decade.

SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors that have a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit, which is about one-third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). SMRs offer savings in cost and construction time, and they can be deployed incrementally to match increasing energy demand, the agency says.

The EU and other developed economies are looking to boost nuclear power generation to meet their ambitious climate goals.  

The EU seeks to establish a European Industrial Alliance on SMRs as the bloc is witnessing “a renewed interest in nuclear energy and in its potential to address all the main challenges at hand: decarbonisation, security of power supply and EU's strategic autonomy,” European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, said in November at an industry event.

“Successful deployment of SMRs must take place by the next decade in order to provide a significant contribution to our path to climate neutrality by 2050,” Simson said.

The Commission has now drafted a European Industrial Alliance, whose objective “is to facilitate and accelerate the development, demonstration, and deployment of the first SMRs projects in Europe in the early 2030s,” according to a draft declaration Bloomberg News has seen.

SMRs could be a “key contribution” to the EU’s new goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, according to the draft. 

The comeback of nuclear power in many countries is expected to drive a record-high electricity generation from nuclear in 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report earlier this week.   

By next year, global nuclear generation is forecast to exceed its previous record set in 2021, the IEA said in its Electricity 2024 report.

After the energy crisis of 2022, many governments – with the notable exception of Germany – have opted to boost their nuclear power generation to ensure energy security and reduce emissions from electricity generation as they aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Sees Fuel Demand Rising by 2.7% in 2024-2025 Fiscal Year

Next Post

India Sees Fuel Demand Rising by 2.7% in 2024-2025 Fiscal Year

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com