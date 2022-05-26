EU Discussing Israeli LNG Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.1 +3.75 +3.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.0 +2.95 +2.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.300 +0.329 +3.67%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.959 +0.093 +2.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.877 +0.046 +1.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 106.5 +0.36 +0.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.877 +0.046 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 109.1 +1.35 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 111.6 +1.11 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 108.7 -0.21 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 177 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.7 -0.04 -0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.5 -0.20 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 89.80 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 96.23 +0.56 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 112.5 +0.56 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 110.7 +0.56 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 108.6 +0.56 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 107.9 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 111.4 +0.56 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 106.1 +0.56 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 116.2 +0.27 +0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 104.3 +0.56 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 115.8 +2.04 +1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences

Breaking News:

Here's How Russian Crude Is Finding Its Way To Customers

Wireless Power Will Be A Game-Changer For Green Energy

Wireless Power Will Be A Game-Changer For Green Energy

Scientists have made a major…

Europe’s Largest Port Plans To Become A Major Hydrogen Hub

Europe’s Largest Port Plans To Become A Major Hydrogen Hub

The Port of Rotterdam is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Discussing Israeli LNG Imports

By Irina Slav - May 26, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

The European Union is in talks with Israel to start importing Israeli natural gas that would be liquefied at an Egyptian facility, Bloomberg has reported, citing documents.

Israel has abundant offshore natural gas reserves and has been looking to expand its international presence in the gas market. Over the next two years, Israel plans to double its current production rate to some 40 billion cu m, with Europe the most logical expansion target, according to reports from earlier this year.

"The hope is to create a relatively fast working process and already during the summer to reach a framework agreement," Lior Schillat, the director-general of Israel's Energy Ministry, said earlier this month, as quoted by Reuters.

This week, the Israeli Energy Ministry announced it was in talks with the European Union, following a March meeting between Energy Minister Karine Elharrar and the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson.

According to an Israeli Energy Ministry spokesman, the EU representatives at that meeting had told the Israeli side that if they could not find sufficient amounts of natural gas to replace Russian deliveries, "they would return to coal mining, despite the great environmental damage caused by it."

Israel's proven gas reserves stood at 921 billion cubic meters before the latest discovery, made by British Energean, which found an estimated 60 billion cubic meters of gas in an offshore block. Domestic consumption, on the other hand, is not expected to exceed 500 billion cubic meters over the next 25 years, Al-Monitor reported last week.

In any case, Israeli gas will not start flowing this year, which would mean the EU would need to look elsewhere for urgent replacements for Russian gas. According to the energy ministry's Schillat, the earliest time when Israel would be able to start delivering gas to Europe via Egypt would be 2024.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iranian-Russian ‘Oil Smuggling’ Network Hit With U.S. Sanctions

Next Post

Here's How Russian Crude Is Finding Its Way To Customers

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Fall On Larger Than Expected Crude Inventory Build
Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com