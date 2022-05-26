Here's How Russian Crude Is Finding Its Way To Customers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.1 +3.75 +3.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.0 +2.95 +2.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.300 +0.329 +3.67%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.959 +0.093 +2.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.877 +0.046 +1.19%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 106.5 +0.36 +0.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.877 +0.046 +1.19%

Graph up Marine 1 day 109.1 +1.35 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 111.6 +1.11 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 108.7 -0.21 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 177 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 117.7 -0.04 -0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 117.9 -0.15 -0.13%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.5 -0.20 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 115.0 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 89.80 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 96.23 +0.56 +0.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 112.5 +0.56 +0.50%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 110.7 +0.56 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 108.6 +0.56 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 105.8 +0.56 +0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 107.9 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 111.4 +0.56 +0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 106.1 +0.56 +0.53%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 112.9 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 116.2 +0.27 +0.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 104.3 +0.56 +0.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 108.2 +0.56 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 106.8 +0.50 +0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 100.5 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 115.8 +2.04 +1.79%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Here's How Russian Crude Is Finding Its Way To Customers

By Charles Kennedy - May 26, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Small tankers and ship-to-ship transfers are being used to keep the flow of Russian oil to China steady, Bloomberg reported this week, citing sources from the brokering industry.

Typically, the report notes, Russian ESPO crude is shipped directly to China. But lately, buyers are opting for loading the crude on small tankers and shipping it to South Korean waters, from where it is loaded onto supertankers and then taken to China.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the change is a result of reprioritization among buyers as shipowners avoid loading Russian oil because of Western sanctions. Currently, almost all of the ESPO available for sale is going to China.

The ship-to-ship transfer tactic was and probably is still being used by Iran to ship its oil abroad—to China again—to avoid stifling U.S. sanctions on its oil industry. The sanctions against Russia do not target oil and gas directly, but they do target the shipping industry, which explains shipowners’ unwillingness to risk loading Russian crude.

This is where the small tankers that are readily available come in, as do China-owned supertankers sitting idle because of the decline in imported oil demand amid the latest wave of lockdowns, Bloomberg also wrote.

China, as well as India, has emerged as the most logical buyer of discounted Russian crude after the sanctions entered into effect. While the European Union discusses imposing an embargo on Russian crude, China is happily stocking up on the commodity, taking advantage of the discount price in an otherwise high-oil-price environment.

According to analysts, Russia could lose some 3 million bpd in oil production during the second half of the year because of EU sanctions. China and India on their own would not be able to absorb the oil that the West is shunning, they say, which would mean a loss of spare capacity for Russia as it would be forced to shut in wells.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

