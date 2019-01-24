EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production To Keep Setting Records Until 2027

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.63 +0.50 +0.94%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.49 +0.40 +0.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Mars US 9 hours 57.48 +0.36 +0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
Urals 1 day 58.84 -1.29 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.66 -0.48 -0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.017 +0.019 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.35 -0.62 -1.02%
Murban 1 day 61.77 -0.82 -1.31%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.56 -0.03 -0.06%
Basra Light 1 day 62.42 +0.39 +0.63%
Saharan Blend 1 day 61.04 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.27 -0.06 -0.10%
Girassol 1 day 61.52 -0.14 -0.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.52 -0.97 -1.58%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 41.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 19 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 19 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 3 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.54 +1.36 +2.30%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Giddings 1 day 43.25 +0.25 +0.58%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.08 +0.51 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.03 +0.51 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.58 +0.51 +1.04%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.32 -1.18 -1.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes UK, Stay in EU, Says Tusk
  • 14 minutes Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 10 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 2 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 7 hours Lost In Space: NASA’s Storm-Silenced Rover Marks 15th Anniversary On Mars
  • 55 mins How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 4 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 21 hours Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 5 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 53 mins Blackouts in Australia
  • 6 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Oil CEOs See Market Rebalancing as Outlook Blurred by China Risk
  • 19 hours Mexican Villagers kidnap & beat their own Mexican Soldiers to protect FUEL THIEVES ?
  • 1 day Cheermongering about O&G in 2019

Breaking News:

Boeing Tests Electric Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle

Oil Prices Plunge On Fears Of Global Economic Slowdown

Oil Prices Plunge On Fears Of Global Economic Slowdown

Oil prices plunged by more…

Can Mexico Stop Its Oil Production Decline?

Can Mexico Stop Its Oil Production Decline?

Offshore discoveries in the Mexican…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production To Keep Setting Records Until 2027

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CST Anadarko shale rig

U.S. crude oil production will keep setting annual records until 2027 and will remain higher than 14 million bpd through 2040, thanks to continuously growing shale production, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday in its Annual Energy Outlook 2019 with projections to 2050.  

The EIA issued forecasts for the next three decades based on a reference case and six side cases that include different assumptions about energy prices, economic activity, and technology and resource estimates.

“The United States has been a net energy importer since 1953, but continued growth in petroleum and natural gas exports results in the United States becoming a net energy exporter by 2020 in all cases,” the EIA said.

In the Reference case, the U.S. is expected to become a net exporter of petroleum liquids after 2020 as domestic crude oil production grows and domestic consumption of petroleum products declines.

“Near the end of the projection period, the United States returns to being a net importer of petroleum and other liquids on an energy basis as a result of increasing domestic gasoline consumption and falling domestic crude oil production in those years,” according to the EIA.

The U.S., which became a net natural gas exporter on an annual basis in 2017, continued to be a net natural gas exporter in 2018, meaning that it exported more natural gas than it imported.

“In the Reference case, U.S. natural gas trade, which includes shipments by pipeline from and to Canada and to Mexico as well as exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), will be increasingly dominated by LNG exports to more distant destinations,” the EIA says in its outlook.

In its January Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA said last week that continuously rising U.S. shale production would make the United States a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products in the fourth quarter of 2020.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia: No OPEC+ Emergency Meeting Planned Over Venezuela’s Chaos

Next Post

Boeing Tests Electric Autonomous Passenger Air Vehicle

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower
Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com