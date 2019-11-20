OilPrice GEA
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 mins More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 8 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 3 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 11 hours Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 6 hours What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 13 hours Article: Did Exxon only make $39 Million onshore U.S. last quarter ?
  • 8 hours Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 6 hours Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 7 hours PennEast Appealing Wacky 3rd Circuit Decision to Supreme Court
  • 3 hours U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric
  • 17 hours Visualizing Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Production (Through September 2019)
  • 6 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 3 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 12 hours Last I Checked

Breaking News:

Did Qatar Know About The Saudi Oil Attacks In Advance?

The Truth About The World’s Deepest Oil Well

The Truth About The World’s Deepest Oil Well

The O-14 oil well is…

Climate Crusader Sues Pension Fund For Not Being Green Enough

Climate Crusader Sues Pension Fund For Not Being Green Enough

Mark McVeigh, a 24-year old…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Did Qatar Know About The Saudi Oil Attacks In Advance?

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 20, 2019, 5:30 PM CST Attacks

A leaked US intelligence report is making its rounds suggesting that Qatar knew ahead of time that Iran would attack four tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May, yet failed to notify its at-risk allies, Fox News recently reported.

The May attacks targeted two Saudi Arabian oil tankers, both near the critical oil chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz, and both of which sustained “significant” damage according to an official Saudi statement at the time. Iran denied the attacks.

The other two vessels were a Norwegian tanker and a UAE bunkering ship.

The intelligence report, which has not been made public, has apparently made its way to at least one French Senator who said she was “very concerned” and a British lawmaker who said the contents of the report were “very alarming”. Both were sending the report up their respective chains for a closer look.

No one from inside the US intelligence community has officially acknowledged the report or its contents.

If Qatar did, in fact, know that Iran would attack the vessels and declined to warn its allies, there may be geopolitical repercussions for the tiny Middle Eastern country that finds itself sandwiched precariously between Saudi Arabia and the UAE—both of which have participated in a long-running blockade of Qatar.

Qatar has, in recent years, purchased a significant number of arms from France, and the United States’ Central Command station in Qatar and its 10,000-strong military presence in Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base is a nice security feature that Qatar boasts—for now.

But things can turn on a dime.

US President Trump has already flopped on Qatar, first calling it a “funder of terrorism at a very high level” and later saying that the ruling emir was “a friend of mine”.

Qatar has denied any prior knowledge of the attacks.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

