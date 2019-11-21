EIA Predicts Higher Oil Prices And A Jump In U.S. Production

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.34 -0.24 -0.41%
Brent Crude 2 hours 63.97 +1.57 +2.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.627 +0.005 +0.19%
Mars US 3 hours 58.38 +1.37 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.22 -0.29 -0.46%
Urals 19 hours 59.90 +0.60 +1.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.78 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.78 +1.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.90 +0.61 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.58 +1.24 +2.57%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.627 +0.005 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 62.42 +1.76 +2.90%
Murban 19 hours 64.12 +1.91 +3.07%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.99 +0.71 +1.31%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.52 +1.79 +2.68%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 64.58 +0.94 +1.48%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.90 +0.61 +0.96%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.90 +0.61 +0.96%
Girassol 19 hours 65.10 +0.81 +1.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.22 -0.29 -0.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 40 mins 40.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.61 +1.26 +3.78%
Canadian Condensate 93 days 51.01 +1.66 +3.36%
Premium Synthetic 83 days 57.41 +1.66 +2.98%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 49.31 +1.66 +3.48%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.76 +1.66 +3.68%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.76 +1.66 +3.68%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 50.26 +1.66 +3.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 55.01 +1.66 +3.11%
Central Alberta 2 hours 47.26 +1.66 +3.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.61 +0.78 +1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.00 +3.25 +6.28%
Giddings 19 hours 48.75 +3.25 +7.14%
ANS West Coast 70 days 62.83 -1.61 -2.50%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 52.53 +3.37 +6.86%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.48 +3.37 +6.35%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 56.48 +3.37 +6.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.00 +3.25 +6.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.75 +3.85%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.69 +1.90 +2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 52 mins More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 6 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 48 mins U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric
  • 2 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 13 mins The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 6 hours Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 3 hours Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 1 day What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 49 mins PennEast Appealing Wacky 3rd Circuit Decision to Supreme Court
  • 1 day Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 7 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 1 day China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 1 hour Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan

Breaking News:

The U.S. Just Approved Four More LNG Projects

Is The Aramco IPO The Ultimate Pump And Dump?

Is The Aramco IPO The Ultimate Pump And Dump?

Saudi Aramco is mostly targeting…

Can Iraq Become A World Class Petrochemicals Player?

Can Iraq Become A World Class Petrochemicals Player?

Given its tremendous oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA Predicts Higher Oil Prices And A Jump In U.S. Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 21, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Oil rigs

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), published this month, the EIA revised up its forecast of U.S. crude oil production by 30,000 bpd, or by 0.2 percent, from the October STEO.

Forecasts for next year’s production are increased by 119,000 bpd, or by 0.9 percent, compared to the projections in the October outlook.

One of the reasons for the EIA’s increased forecasts is the fact that it raised its estimate of crude oil prices. The EIA revised up its forecast of WTI Crude prices by $2 a barrel to $56 in November, and by $1 per barrel in both December and January to $55 and $54 a barrel, respectively.

The slight rise in crude oil prices also prompted the EIA to increase its production forecast for the first half of 2020 because of its assumption of a six-month lag between a change in prices and a production response.

The November STEO sees U.S. crude oil production at 12.29 million bpd this year and at 13.29 million bpd next year. The Permian will continue to be the key driver of production growth, the EIA says, expecting the basin’s production to grow by 915,000 bpd in 2019 and by another 809,000 bpd in 2020. 

The Permian will be the key driver of U.S. shale production, which the EIA expects to rise by 49,000 bpd in December to a record-high average of 9.133 million bpd.

However, production growth will slow down and the rig count will continue to drop, as EIA sees WTI prices at Cushing to remain below $55 a barrel until August next year.

In light of the persistently weak oil prices, producers are expected to cut capital spending, which will lead to “notable slowing in the growth of domestic crude oil production over the next 14 months,” EIA said.

 By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Did Qatar Know About The Saudi Oil Attacks In Advance?

Next Post

Alberta Premier: Oil Cuts Could End Earlier

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Trump Surrenders 2.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil To Syria

 Alt text

China’s Superpower Status At Risk As Energy Nightmare Intensifies

 Alt text

Goldman: A Major Oil Price Rally Is On The Horizon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com