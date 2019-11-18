Vigilante Offers $100,000 Bounty To Hack Oil & Gas Companies

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 12 mins 56.89 -0.16 -0.28%
Brent Crude 11 mins 62.27 -0.17 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.551 -0.015 -0.58%
Mars US 2 hours 57.95 -0.62 -1.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.12 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 20 hours 59.80 +0.55 +0.93%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Mexican Basket 5 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.551 -0.015 -0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 63.07 +1.17 +1.89%
Murban 20 hours 64.77 +0.84 +1.31%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.85 -1.30 -2.36%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.12 -0.76 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.91 -1.18 -1.84%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.36 -1.25 -1.97%
Girassol 20 hours 63.51 -1.24 -1.92%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.12 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 39.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 41.22 +0.95 +2.36%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 51.72 +0.95 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 80 days 58.12 +0.95 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 3 days 50.02 +0.95 +1.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.47 +0.95 +2.04%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.47 +0.95 +2.04%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 50.97 +0.95 +1.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.72 +0.95 +1.73%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.97 +0.95 +2.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.54 +1.52 +2.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 -0.75 -1.56%
ANS West Coast 67 days 64.46 -0.02 -0.03%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.00 -0.67 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.95 -0.67 -1.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.30 +0.95 +1.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 5 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 17 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 24 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 1 day Iran Burning: Shock Gas Price Hike Triggers Violent Protests After Subsidy Cuts
  • 6 hours IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years
  • 18 hours Everything You Need To Know About Trump
  • 1 day Atty General Barr likely subpeona so called whistleblower and "leaker" Eric Ciaramella
  • 19 mins Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 8 hours ‘If it saves a life’: Power cut to 1.5 million Californians
  • 16 hours Impeachment Nonsense
  • 1 day What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 1 day Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 3 hours Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.

Breaking News:

The First Sign Of A Consolidation Wave In U.S. Shale

Alt Text

36 Dead Following Fuel Protests In Iran

As many as 36 people…

Alt Text

Megamerger Could Create The Next Deepwater Oil Giant

Offshore oilfield service companies Saipem…

Alt Text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

The oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Vigilante Offers $100,000 Bounty To Hack Oil & Gas Companies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 18, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Hackers

One of the world’s most influential hackers is offering up to US$100,000 in cryptocurrency to hackers who break into oil firms and banks to leak information of public interest.  

According to a new manifesto, “Hacktivist Bug Hunting Program,” the well-known vigilante hacker would pay other hackers if they hack companies and leak documents that could be of public interest. Oil services giant Halliburton—alongside South African mining companies and an Israeli spyware vendor—are among the examples the hacktivist has mentioned as potential targets in their manifesto.

“Hacking to obtain and leak documents with public interest is one of the best ways for hackers to use their abilities to benefit society,” Motherboard quoted the manifesto as saying.

“I’m not trying to make anyone rich. I’m just trying to provide enough funds so that hackers can make a decent living doing a good job,” the hacktivist says.

Hacktivism is a powerful tool to “fight inequality and capitalism,” according to the hacktivist who goes by the nickname Phineas Fisher.

Companies and software developers themselves often launch the so-called ‘bug bounty programs’, rewarding hackers for uncovering potential bugs and vulnerabilities on their systems, in order to bolster their cyber security against attacks, hacks, or leaks.

Just last week, Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex was hit by a ransomware attack, which caused administrative operations at the company to grind to a halt, but work was restored soon after.

The incident highlighted once again the growing importance of cybersecurity in the oil and gas industry and all its critical infrastructure across the globe.

Pemex has no intention of paying the ransom that cyber attackers have requested, Mexico’s Energy Minister and Pemex board chair Rocio Nahle said a day later. The attackers had demanded they be paid US$5 million in ransom in bitcoin, according to various media reports last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

36 Dead Following Fuel Protests In Iran

Next Post

Oil Majors Go On $27 Billion Selling Spree
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall
17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

17-Year Old Genius Gets Google Prize For Renewable Energy Breakthrough

 The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

All Eyes On OPEC As Another Oil Glut Looms

 Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Could The Aramco IPO Kill OPEC?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com