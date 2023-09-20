Despite Oil’s Rally, Fed Holds Off On Rate Hike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 90.27 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.29 -1.05 -1.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.51 +0.51 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.733 -0.115 -4.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.036 -1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 91.35 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.036 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 94.58 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 2 days 96.48 -0.14 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.67 +0.52 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 660 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 96.39 +0.62 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.19 +0.48 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 113 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 72.18 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 92.63 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 90.88 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 86.68 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 85.48 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 94.08 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.43 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 87.08 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.15 -0.03 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 3 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 7 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Despite Oil’s Rally, Fed Holds Off On Rate Hike

Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard

Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard

The UAW union has initiated…

Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Rise As Lachin Road Blockade Continues

Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Rise As Lachin Road Blockade Continues

Amidst an ongoing blockade, a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Despite Oil’s Rally, Fed Holds Off On Rate Hike

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 20, 2023, 2:19 PM CDT

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to hold interest rates steady for September, indicating next year may see fewer rate cuts that analysts had earlier anticipated. 

Still, amid inflation that remains elevated despite a fairly strong economy, the Fed has signaled there may be another rate hike later this year. 

Wednesday decision means the benchmark short-term interest rate will remain at 5.25% to 5.5%, a 22-year high. 

This is only the second time since March 2022 that the Fed meetings have concluded without another rate hike.  

But oil could be what tips the Fed over the edge. 

"Economic data reports continue to show a slowing economy. ... If there is one thing that could potentially persuade the Fed to raise rates later this year, it’s oil," CNN quoted JJ Kinahan, chief executive at IG Group North America, as saying on Wednesday. 

Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam likewise noted that “At a time when central banks are starting to see the light at the end of the inflation tunnel, $100+ oil will be incredibly unwelcome and unhelpful. I'm not sure there's much economic sense in tipping the global economy into recession if OPEC+ persevered with these cuts, which makes me question how high the price will go and how sustainable it will be,” as reported by Yahoo Finance

Oil hit $95 per barrel earlier this week, and predictions of at least $100 oil are gaining momentum among the bull camps. 

Last week’s 3.7% jump in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) was largely accounted for by a spike in gasoline prices, with CPI data overall showing a decrease in inflation.  

In the UK, as well, analysts are concerned that soaring oil prices could reverse consumer price inflation that has been declining since February this year, with the Bank of English set to decide on interest rates on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Sends First Ever Cargo Of CPC Crude To UAE

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com