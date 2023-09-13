Headline Inflation Up On ‘Huge’ Hike In Energy Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.61 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.96 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.47 +0.28 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.687 -0.056 -2.04%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.741 +0.013 +0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 88.99 +1.55 +1.77%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.741 +0.013 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 14 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 14 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 14 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 653 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 14 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 14 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 14 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.09 +0.97 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 106 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 70.39 +1.30 +1.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.99 +1.55 +1.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.24 +1.55 +1.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 86.04 +1.65 +1.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 83.54 +2.15 +2.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 84.09 +1.20 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.59 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 83.54 +2.25 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.07 +1.67 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.07 +1.55 +2.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.49 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.72 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.32 +1.55 +1.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.25 +1.75 +2.10%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.49 -0.22 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 10 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Headline Inflation Up On ‘Huge’ Hike In Energy Prices

Higher Oil Prices Could Spark A Fresh Wave Of Inflation

Higher Oil Prices Could Spark A Fresh Wave Of Inflation

Higher oil and higher energy…

Utility Negligence In Maui Fires Sparks Nationwide Infrastructure Debate

Utility Negligence In Maui Fires Sparks Nationwide Infrastructure Debate

Hawaii's recent wildfires underscore the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Headline Inflation Up On ‘Huge’ Hike In Energy Prices

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 13, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for August rose 3.7% year-over-year, according to the Depart of Labor, with the increase largely accounted for by a spike in gasoline prices, while CPI data overall showed a decrease in inflation. 

The August CPI data is up from a 3.2% increase in July, year-over-year. 

Core CPI prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 4.3%, down from 4.7% in July, though still more than double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. While this is the biggest monthly jump in inflation since January, it does not reflect what is only a slight increase in the core CPI. 

"The move higher in headline inflation is a head-fake since it was mostly driven by a huge 10.5% jump in energy commodity prices," Reuters cited Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Wisconsin, as saying on Wednesday. 

The August CPI data has analysts largely expecting that the Fed will forego another interest rate hike when it meets next week, with most economic forecasts showing a gradual decline in inflation for the remainder of the year. 

“It’s pretty clear that inflation has been coming down, both on a headline and core basis,” Eric Winograd, chief economist and strategist at AllianceBernstein, told Morningstar. “But getting to the Fed’s long-term goal is going to take time.”

Current national gas prices per gallon are averaging $3.848, the same as the average a month ago, but up from $3.803 a week ago, according to AAA. A year ago, the national average per gallon was $3.707, while the highest recorded national average was $5.016 in June 2022. 

According to the Department of Labor, food prices rose 0.2% and shelter costs rose 0.3% in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Over 5,000 Feared Dead In Storm Daniel As Libya Reopens Ports

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com