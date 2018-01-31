Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.49 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 68.59 +0.07 +0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.977 -0.218 -6.82%
Mars US 19 hours 62.60 -1.06 -1.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 -1.00 -1.48%
Urals 2 days 67.20 -0.33 -0.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.19 -1.27 -1.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.77 -0.69 -0.99%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.08 -0.91 -1.54%
Marine 2 days 66.03 -1.20 -1.78%
Murban 2 days 69.18 -1.20 -1.71%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.58 -0.61 -0.92%
Basra Light 2 days 63.62 -0.82 -1.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.89 -0.66 -0.95%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.77 -0.69 -0.99%
Girassol 2 days 68.42 -0.69 -1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 34.74 -2.30 -6.21%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.25 -1.06 -3.09%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.60 -1.06 -1.67%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.35 -1.06 -1.60%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.90 -1.06 -1.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 49.50 -1.06 -2.10%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.25 -1.06 -1.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.50 -1.06 -1.69%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.00 -1.06 -1.86%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.00 -1.25 -2.01%
Giddings 2 days 54.75 -1.25 -2.23%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.57 -0.71 -1.00%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.45 -1.06 -1.78%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.40 -1.06 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.95 -1.06 -1.71%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.75 -1.00 -1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.01 -1.06 -1.45%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Cuba Expands Fuel Imports From Algeria As Venezuela Falters

By Irina Slav - Jan 31, 2018, 11:00 AM CST Cupet oil

Cuba has signed a deal with Algeria to increase the amount of oil products it imports from the North African country as its main supplier, Venezuela, struggles to stay afloat. While no details about the size of shipments were revealed, Cuban state news agency Prensa Latina reported that the deal is “one of the most significant between the two countries in recent times”.

Reuters recalls that last year, Cuba imported 2.1 million barrels of crude oil from Algeria, in addition to the oil product purchases, and earlier in January a source from the state oil firm Sonatrach told Reuters that plans for this year are for the same amount.

The news agency suggests the size of fuel shipments will also increase this year based on the fact that Cuba and Algeria agreed for more Cuban doctors to be sent to the North African country. Since Cuba, Reuters notes, lacks cash because of the sanction regimes, it barters services for oil and fuels.

On average, Cuba imports some US$200-300 million worth of Algerian oil products annually.

Cuba could be seen as a collateral victim of the Venezuelan economic crisis. For years, Venezuela was Cuba’s biggest supplier of crude and fuels at subsidized prices. Now that Venezuela is reeling from a deep economic crisis and a sharp drop in oil production to the lowest in almost 30 years, Cuba has been gasping for oil, having to ration it until it upped imports from Russia and Algeria.

It also had to suspend operations at its Cienfuegos refinery, which state energy firm Cupet owned jointly with PDVSA until last August when the Cuban company took over the entire facility. Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA held 49 percent in the refinery, and according to a former government official from the South American country, Cuba took over the stake as payment for debts that had been incurred from tanker rentals and professional services, Reuters reported at the time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

