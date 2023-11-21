Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.75 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 82.45 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.90 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.862 +0.016 +0.56%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.234 +0.008 +0.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 +3.36 +4.14%
Chart Mars US 18 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.234 +0.008 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 82.78 +0.37 +0.45%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 83.52 +0.68 +0.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 17 hours 82.05 -1.02 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 722 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 17 hours 82.39 -1.19 -1.42%
Graph down Bonny Light 17 hours 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 81.58 -0.77 -0.94%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 82.39 -0.96 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.44 +3.36 +4.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 175 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 52.83 +1.79 +3.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.98 +1.79 +2.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 78.23 +1.79 +2.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.73 +1.79 +2.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 61.58 +1.79 +2.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.43 +1.79 +2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 70.03 +1.79 +2.62%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 63.58 +1.79 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.30 +2.23 +2.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.83 +1.71 +2.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.65 -1.40 -1.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.13 +1.71 +2.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.08 +1.71 +2.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.25 +3.00 +4.74%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 83.71 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy

Breaking News:

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

Oil Sheds Over 3% As Markets Remain Unconvinced On China

A day after the Energy…

This Winter Could Usher In A Storm For LNG Markets

This Winter Could Usher In A Storm For LNG Markets

EU governments and markets should…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crude Oil Inventory Balloons but Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 21, 2023, 3:54 PM CST

Crude oil inventories in the United States rose again this week, adding 9.05 million barrels into inventory for week ending November 17, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after a 1.335-million-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior, API data showed. Analysts had expected a 1.467 million barrel build.

API data shows a net build in crude oil inventories in the United States of 21 million barrels so far this year.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) stayed the same for the seventh week in a row, with the SPR inventory still sitting at a near 40-year low of 351.3 million barrels, with total purchases for the SPR coming in at less than 4 million barrels since the Biden Administration began its buyback program.

Oil prices were trading down ahead of API data release, with Brent trading down 0.45% at $81.95 at 12:31 p.m. ET—a roughly $0.50 dip week over week. The U.S. benchmark WTI was trading down on the day by 0.57%, at $77.39. WTI is down nearly $0.85 per barrel from this same time last week.

Gasoline inventories fell this week by 1.79 million barrels, after a 195,000 barrel increase in the week prior. Distillate inventories also fell this week, by 3.51 million barrels, on top of the 1.022-million-barrel draw in the week prior, while Cushing inventories rose by 640,000 barrels.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Thanksgiving Travel Underway With Gasoline Demand Jumping 7.6%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records
Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build

Oil Prices Fall Further As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Major Build
Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza

Oil Prices Slide As Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit In Gaza
OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC Said To Consider Additional 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

America’s Founding Oil Barons Are Ditching Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com