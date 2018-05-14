ConocoPhillips Focuses On Shale, Prepares To Sell North Sea Assets

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.08 +0.38 +0.54%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.39 +1.27 +1.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.836 +0.030 +1.07%
Mars US 3 days 70.68 -0.53 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
Urals 4 days 73.85 -0.24 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 63.76 +0.31 +0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.836 +0.030 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 73.98 -0.15 -0.20%
Murban 4 days 77.43 -0.10 -0.13%
Iran Heavy 4 days 71.18 +0.22 +0.31%
Basra Light 4 days 74.46 -0.44 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +0.14 +0.18%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 77.54 +0.18 +0.23%
Girassol 4 days 76.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 -0.04 -0.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 50.39 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.20 -0.66 -1.30%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 70.20 -0.66 -0.93%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.80 -0.66 -0.92%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.20 -0.66 -1.03%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 -0.66 -1.11%
Peace Sour 4 days 58.70 -0.66 -1.11%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 62.70 -0.66 -1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.45 -0.66 -0.95%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.20 -0.66 -1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.49 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.25 -0.50 -0.74%
Giddings 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.98 +0.81 +1.06%
West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 69.26 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -0.50 -0.81%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.71 -0.66 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 days Pentagon vs GoM drilling
  • 2 days Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 3 hours OPEC ‘Stands Ready To Support Oil Market Stability’
  • 5 hours Costa Rica Generates 99% Of Its Energy From Renewables
  • 2 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 18 mins China's Crude Oil Futures Boom Amid Looming Iran Sanctions
  • 2 hours Oil Retreats from 3-Year High
  • 2 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 1 day What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 2 days Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 3 days Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 3 hours Trump's Iran Announcement Won't Affect Oil Prices?
  • 2 hours Oil tumbles On Doubts About U.S. Sanctions on Iran
  • 14 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Focuses On Shale, Prepares To Sell North Sea Assets

Can Volkswagen Compete With Tesla?

Can Volkswagen Compete With Tesla?

In Volkswagen’s annual shareholder meeting,…

The Truth About Peace On The Korean Peninsula

The Truth About Peace On The Korean Peninsula

Tensions on the Korean peninsula…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

ConocoPhillips Focuses On Shale, Prepares To Sell North Sea Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT offshore rig

ConocoPhillips is focusing on its U.S. shale business and is getting ready to sell some or all of its North Sea assets that could fetch US$2 billion, Reuters reported on Monday, citing banking and industry sources.

ConocoPhillips—which had tried to sell some of its North Sea assets in 2014 but failed—has not yet launched a sales process or appointed banks, according to Reuters’ sources.

Executives from the U.S. oil company, however, are said to have recently met and spoken with several operators in the North Sea and with bankers to “gauge the appetite for the sale”, one of the sources told Reuters.

ConocoPhillips has been operating in the UK and Norwegian parts of the North Sea for more than 50 years. The company’s operated assets in Europe include the Greater Britannia, J-Area, and Southern North Sea (SNS) fields in the United Kingdom and the Greater Ekofisk Area in Norway. ConocoPhillips also conducts exploration activity in both Norway and the United Kingdom.

In the UK, ConocoPhillips’s total production in 2017 stood at 75,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), according to the U.S. company’s annual report.

Related: OPEC Lifts Oil Demand Forecast Amid Rising Prices

ConocoPhillips also holds a 24 percent stake in the Clair Ridge project operated by UK supermajor BP. The Clair Ridge project is targeting 640 million barrels of recoverable resources with two new bridge-linked platforms, the construction of which was completed in 2016. BP expects first oil from Clair Ridge this year, with plans to continue production until 2050 and production capacity expected to peak at 120,000 bpd.

Last month, ConocoPhillips said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it would cut 450 jobs in the UK over the next two years as the company shuts down its southern North Sea production through the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal. The job cuts will begin in October this year and take place until April 2020, ConocoPhillips said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria Opposition Leader Promises Partial Oil Firm Privatization

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com