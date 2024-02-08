ConocoPhillips Beats Profit Forecast as Production Hits Record High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.41 +1.55 +2.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.87 +1.66 +2.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.53 +1.45 +1.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.946 -0.021 -1.07%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.327 +0.064 +2.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.327 +0.064 +2.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 800 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 253 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 76.01 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 74.26 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.41 +0.55 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 63.46 +0.55 +0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 67.11 +0.55 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 60.36 +0.55 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Senior Biden Official Testifies in Senate on LNG Permit Pause

Controversy Engulfs UK Banks Over Iranian Petrochemical Connections

Controversy Engulfs UK Banks Over Iranian Petrochemical Connections

Lloyds and Santander provided bank…

Big Oil Unloved Despite Record Shareholder Returns

Big Oil Unloved Despite Record Shareholder Returns

Despite record shareholder returns, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

ConocoPhillips Beats Profit Forecast as Production Hits Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 08, 2024, 8:30 AM CST

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported on Thursday consensus-beating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by record oil and gas production.

The U.S. oil and gas company booked fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.9 billion, or $2.40 per share. This, although lower than in Q4 2022, easily beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.09 per share.

Full-year 2023 adjusted earnings were $10.6 billion or $8.77 per share, compared with full-year 2022 adjusted earnings of $17.3 billion, or $13.52 per share. ConocoPhillips, like all other oil and gas firms, saw lower earnings for 2023, versus the records seen in 2022 with the spike in oil and gas prices. 

For the full year, ConocoPhillips generated cash provided by operating activities of $20.0 billion and cash from operations (CFO) of $21.3 billion.

At the same time, the company distributed $11.0 billion to shareholders through a three-tier framework, including $5.6 billion through the ordinary dividend and variable return of cash (VROC) and $5.4 billion through share buybacks.

Due to new project start-ups and acquisitions, as well as higher output in the U.S., ConocoPhillips delivered record full-year total company and Lower 48 production of 1.826 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) and 1.067 million boed, respectively.   

“We achieved record production, reached several key milestones across our global operations and returned $11 billion to shareholders,” Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement.  

“We also continued to enhance our portfolio by opportunistically acquiring the remaining 50% of Surmont, reaching a final investment decision on the Willow project in Alaska and further progressing our global LNG strategy,” Lance added.

Looking forward, ConocoPhillips expects 2024 production in the range of 1.91 million to 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The guidance for this year’s total capital expenditure is $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion.

ConocoPhillips joins supermajors Exxon and Chevron in reporting better-than-expected earnings despite the lower oil and gas prices in 2023 compared to 2022.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s New LNG Project Can’t Begin Shipments Before March

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com