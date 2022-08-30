Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 95.36 -1.65 -1.70%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 102.6 -2.46 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 103.9 -0.85 -0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 9.173 -0.163 -1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.811 -0.067 -2.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 95.11 +3.45 +3.76%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.811 -0.067 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 99.98 +0.52 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 1 day 101.6 +1.77 +1.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 273 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 104.9 +0.22 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 76.23 +3.65 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 82.91 +3.95 +5.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 99.16 +3.95 +4.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 97.41 +3.95 +4.23%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 95.31 +3.95 +4.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 92.46 +3.95 +4.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 94.56 +3.95 +4.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 98.11 +3.95 +4.19%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 92.76 +3.95 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 87.25 +4.25 +5.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 93.50 +4.25 +4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium

OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

OPEC+ ministers have complained about…

Japan Is Eyeing A Historic Return To Nuclear Energy

Japan Is Eyeing A Historic Return To Nuclear Energy

As the global energy crisis…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Confidential Report Reveals Iran Is Still Enriching Uranium

By Irina Slav - Aug 30, 2022, 3:00 AM CDT

Iran is still enriching uranium, a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency seen by Reuters has revealed.

"On 28 August 2022, the Agency verified at FEP that Iran was feeding UF6 enriched up to 2% U-235 into the IR-6 cascade ... for the production of UF6 enriched up to 5% U-235,” according to the report.

The report, which is confidential, comes as Iran and the United States move towards a new nuclear deal that would force Iran to cap enrichment rates at 3.67 percent purity, Reuters writes, to make sure it does not produce weapons-grade uranium.

Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, said on Monday that if a deal is to be sealed, the IAEA must first complete its investigation into “safeguards issues” related to the discovery of nuclear particles at several Iranian sites.

“Without resolving safeguards issues, talking about an agreement would be meaningless,” Raisi said at a news conference, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The completion of the IAEA probe was one of Iran’s demands for a deal to be possible. The U.S., on the other hand, insisted that Iran must first answer to questions raised by the IAEA. According to a recent report by Reuters, there may be a middle way and it involves a postponement of a final deal.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters reported this week that Iran’s refusal to commit to any deals before the safeguards issue probes are completed postpones “the fundamental question of whether the IAEA will close them and whether Iran might go ahead with the wider deal if not,” according to one of the sources.

"Iran originally had wanted a commitment that the IAEA would complete the agency's safeguards investigations by a date certain," a U.S. official told Reuters, noting the U.S. had been against such a commitment.

"Iran came back and stated that if the safeguards issues were not resolved by Re-Implementation Day, they would reserve the right not to take the steps to curb their nuclear program slated to occur on that date," the official also said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

At Least 15 Dead As Violence Erupts In Iraq’s Green Zone

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs
U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low

U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

OPEC+ To Boost Production Target By 100,000 Bpd In September
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com