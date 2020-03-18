Commercial Nuclear Fusion Is Closer Than Ever

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 23.10 +2.27 +10.90%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 26.69 -3.72 -12.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 1.690 +0.043 +2.61%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 16.62 -6.63 -28.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 30.36 -0.27 -0.88%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 24.65 -2.75 -10.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.11 -2.00 -6.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.11 -2.00 -6.87%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.78 -5.41 -22.36%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 1.690 +0.043 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 28.54 -2.00 -6.55%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 29.77 -2.14 -6.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 14.61 -3.87 -20.94%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 38.13 -4.89 -11.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 23.68 -4.73 -16.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 23.99 -4.89 -16.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 30.36 -0.27 -0.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.660 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 11.55 -1.75 -13.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 27.80 -1.75 -5.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 27.35 -1.75 -6.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 22.70 -1.75 -7.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 16.95 -1.75 -9.36%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 16.95 -1.75 -9.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 21.20 -1.75 -7.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 25.95 -1.75 -6.32%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 17.45 -1.75 -9.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.11 -2.00 -6.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 29.30 -3.42 -10.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.32 -6.58 -31.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 17.25 -1.75 -9.21%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 32.43 -1.75 -5.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 6 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 2 hours COVID-19 Bailing out Bankers
  • 19 hours Did the Federal Reserve blow it with their Sunday announcement?
  • 3 hours trump to issue massive wealth transfer policy
  • 4 hours China's CCP and a Hong Kong Pharma developed a Covad-19 Vaccine. Going into human trials in Wuhan today.
  • 8 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 2 hours Oil biz 2020 and beyond
  • 19 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 20 hours Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 1 day Crude Oil Tug of Price War Between U.S. Russia and Saudi Arabia
  • 1 day Rip. S&P.

Breaking News:

Russia Scrambles To Save Its Economy As Oil Prices Collapse

The Reason Why Russia Refused To Cut Oil Production

The Reason Why Russia Refused To Cut Oil Production

OPEC asked Russia to cut…

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Rosgeologia’s seismic surveys and other…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Related News

Commercial Nuclear Fusion Is Closer Than Ever

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 18, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT Nuclear Fusion

Not all the news this week is doom and gloom. First, there was the report that coronavirus is actually saving lives in China thanks to the dramatic drop in deathly pollution levels as the country’s industries have been shut down. Now, a scientist out of New Jersey says he’s made a breakthrough that brings us one step closer to the holy grail of clean energy. 

Nuclear fusion has long been touted as a silver bullet solution to climate change, with it’s hugely efficient, emissions-free energy production with none of the radioactive waste that nuclear fission leaves us to contend with for hundreds of thousands of years. Unlike nuclear fission, which requires radioactive fuel sources such as enriched uranium, nuclear fusion can be carried out using only hydrogen for fuel, which is what naturally occurs on the sun 24 hours a day. 

This week, the story broke that a New Jersey researcher had “a nuclear fusion breakthrough while helping his son with a science project.”  Popular Mechanics reported that “he realized he could explore which kinds of permanent magnets could be powerful and stable enough to be part of a fusion reactor concept called a stellarator.” 

A stellarator is similar to a tokamak, the better-known donut-shared particle accelerator that is employed by several high-profile nuclear fusion experiments including France’s ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor). Like a tokamak, the stellarator must be run at immensely high heats to simulate the surface of the sun in order to facilitate nuclear fusion. This makes them extremely energy-intensive, expensive, and a bit unpredictable. “The stability of these generators is really up to chance, based on a carefully managed magnetic field.” says Popular Mechanics, “Extremely hot moving plasma ends up corroding the materials containing it, and these small changes can drop the temperature and throw the fusion reactor out of the power generating zone. This is where permanent magnets could change the landscape of plasma reactor design.”

Related: Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

But researcher Michael Zarnstorff of the Max Planck-Princeton Research Center for Plasma Physics says that he may have found a solution to some of these challenges through the use of permanent magnets. That breakthrough has now led to an in-depth study with three other researchers to reach a permanent magnet design detailed in a paper that the researchers published in the science journal Nature on Friday. The paper makes it clear how impactful these scientists believe their research is through its cheeky title: “A simple fusion recipe.” 

The core of that recipe is the aforementioned permanent magnet, which Popular Mechanics defines as a magnet “whose magnetic charge comes from the chemical makeup of the material itself, like the interplay between individual electrons.” The article continues: “This is different from something like an electromagnet—whether that’s a copper wire electromagnet or the magnetic field generated by the Earth. If behaviors or assemblies generate magnetic force, that’s a temporary magnet. These magnets can’t generate the required plasma flux inside a stellarator, but researchers say they can shape the course of the plasma and help to rein it in.”

This breakthrough is just the latest in a number of leaps forward for nuclear fusion technology in the past year. Last July, ITER announced that they would be achieving first plasma in their tokamak by just 2025. Then, less than a month later, Oak Ridge National Laboratory reported that their implementation of AI and supercomputing could successfully scale up nuclear fusion and plasma management. Fast forward to October of last year, when the Los Alamos National Laboratory's Plasma Liner Experiment (PLX) announced a futuristic combo of plasma guns, magnets, and lasers for a hybrid approach that could be achieving fusion within the year. And then, in February, Australian startup HB11 began patenting their own laser technology for nuclear fusion all over the world.

Whether it’s magnets, lasers, or plasma guns that get us there, commercial nuclear fusion is closer to reality than ever, and, once achieved, nearly nothing will ever be the same.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Will The U.S. Ban Short Sellers To Protect Markets?

Next Post

Will The U.S. Ban Short Sellers To Protect Markets?

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage
Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Why 2030 Isn’t The Magic Year For Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com