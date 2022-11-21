Colombia Reportedly Reconsidering Its Idea To Halt On New Oil And Gas Projects

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 79.74 -0.34 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 87.61 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 84.11 -2.67 -3.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.774 +0.471 +7.47%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.443 +0.022 +0.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 3 days 80.08 -1.56 -1.91%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.443 +0.022 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.66 -2.89 -3.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 88.93 -2.53 -2.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.07 -2.46 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 357 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.87 -3.68 -4.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.49 -3.32 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.66 -1.69 -3.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.86 -1.29 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.26 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.51 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.66 -1.29 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.66 -1.29 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.61 -1.29 -1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.96 -1.29 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 hour Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Colombia Reportedly Reconsidering Its Idea To Halt On New Oil And Gas Projects

Steel Prices Face Further Downward Pressure As Extra Supply Looms

Steel Prices Face Further Downward Pressure As Extra Supply Looms

Prices of hot rolled coil…

Extreme Market Volatility Spares Crude Oil Sector

Extreme Market Volatility Spares Crude Oil Sector

Oil and energy stocks have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Colombia Reportedly Reconsidering Its Idea To Halt On New Oil And Gas Projects

By Michael Kern - Nov 21, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

Colombia could reconsider a campaign pledge from its newly-elected leftist President Gustavo Petro to stop new oil and gas exploration licensing in the country, according to Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo.

Petro, a former guerilla fighter who took office earlier this year, ran for president, campaigning on the promise that he would stop new exploration for oil and gas in Colombia.  

But finance minister Ocampo signaled in an interview with the Financial Times that the government would not hasten to suspend licensing before analyzing the contracts.

“Then we will see if new contracts are necessary,” Ocampo told FT.

Colombia, which generates nearly half of its export revenues from oil and coal, will not rush to drastically reduce exports in an energy transition the new president has pledged. Energy exports “would have to be gradual” and place gas self-sufficiency as a priority, Ocampo told FT.

Last week, Andres Bitar, acting president of the National Hydrocarbons Agency, ANH, told Reuters that the government hadn’t taken any decision regarding the idea of blocking new oil and gas exploration projects.

“The main message that is very clear from the government is that it’s not a decision that’s written in stone,” Bitar said.

“The decision on whether or not to sign new contracts or open a bidding round hasn’t been made,” the acting head of the national regulator told Reuters.

There is growing apprehension in Colombia that President Petro’s plan to end contracting for oil and gas exploration will endanger Colombia’s energy security and trigger a crisis that could roil the economy, much of which depends on energy production and exports. A shortage of natural gas due to declining output from rapidly aging mature offshore fields, coupled with steadily rising demand, poses the greatest threat to energy security. Natural gas is an essential part of Colombia’s overall energy mix, providing 28% of all energy consumed in the country.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Are Sold Out Until 2026

Next Post

UN Condemns New Attacks On Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com