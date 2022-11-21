Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Are Sold Out Until 2026

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 37 mins 79.43 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 87.48 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 84.11 -2.67 -3.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.771 +0.468 +7.43%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.448 +0.027 +1.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 3 days 80.08 -1.56 -1.91%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.448 +0.027 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.66 -2.89 -3.34%
Graph down Murban 4 days 88.93 -2.53 -2.77%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 83.07 -2.46 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 357 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 87.87 -3.68 -4.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 87.07 -3.32 -3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.49 -3.32 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 53.66 -1.69 -3.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.86 -1.29 -2.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 82.26 -1.29 -1.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.51 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.66 -1.29 -1.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.36 -1.29 -1.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.66 -1.29 -1.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.61 -1.29 -1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.96 -1.29 -1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Colombia Reportedly Reconsidering Its Idea To Halt On New Oil And Gas Projects

EV Makers Cozy Up To Miners As Supplies Dwindle

EV Makers Cozy Up To Miners As Supplies Dwindle

Electric vehicle giants are racing…

Europe Moves To Capitalize On Russia’s Waning Influence In Central Asia

Europe Moves To Capitalize On Russia’s Waning Influence In Central Asia

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Are Sold Out Until 2026

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 21, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

The global long-term LNG contracts before 2026 are sold out, top importer Japan says, amid heated competition for the fuel as Europe seeks to replace Russian pipeline gas supply.

The estimate of sold-out LNG deals emerged from a survey of Japanese companies conducted by the local trade ministry and cited by Bloomberg.

High spot LNG prices have priced out many Asian buyers this year as Europe has been bidding for supply and has become the primary destination of spot LNG supply out of the United States. At the same time, market volatility and uncertainties, and concerns about energy security, have prompted a growing number of buyers to seek long-term contracts.  

The race for LNG supply could give rise to a second wave of U.S. LNG projects, but new supply will take time to develop, Kateryna Filippenko, Principal Analyst, Global Gas Supply, at Wood Mackenzie, said earlier this year.

But much of this new LNG supply, including from projects that have taken final investment decisions (FIDs) in previous years, is likely to come only after 2026. 

Until around 2026, “Europe will have to compete with Asia for the marginal LNG molecule to satisfy demand – just as it is right now,” Filippenko noted. 

“Competition between Europe and Asia for limited LNG will be intense until a new supply wave arrives after 2026. Prices will inevitably remain elevated until then.”   

Japan, for its part, is a major LNG importer and is set to regain its status as the world’s largest LNG importer this year amid an unprecedented slump in Chinese LNG demand and imports.

Last year, China beat Japan to become—for the first time—the world’s largest importer of LNG. This year, China is set to give the ‘top importer’ title back to Japan amid lackluster Chinese demand due to the snap Covid lockdowns that have slowed industrial demand and economic growth.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar And China Make History With 27-Year LNG Supply Deal

Next Post

UN Condemns New Attacks On Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

 Alt text

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com