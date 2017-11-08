Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.92 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 63.68 +0.19 +0.30%
Natural Gas 3.162 -0.01 -0.41%
Mars US 58.65 -0.38 -0.64%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
Urals 60.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Mexican Basket 54.71 +0.03 +0.05%
Natural Gas 3.162 -0.01 -0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.38 -0.60 -0.97%
Murban 63.98 -0.65 -1.01%
Iran Heavy Crude 60.83 +0.58 +0.96%
Basra Light 58.94 -0.27 -0.46%
Saharan Blend 63.82 -0.01 -0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Bonny Light 63.88 +0.01 +0.02%
Girassol 63.88 -0.09 -0.14%
Opec Basket 62.07 +1.02 +1.67%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 42.32 +2.80 +7.09%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 63.27 +0.05 +0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.00 -0.50 -0.93%
Giddings 46.75 -0.50 -1.06%
ANS West Coast 63.67 +1.70 +2.74%
West Texas Sour 50.76 -0.39 -0.76%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Eagle Ford 54.71 -0.39 -0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.26 -0.37 -0.69%
Kansas Common 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.10 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 5 hours Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 6 hours ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 8 hours Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 9 hours China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 11 hours Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 12 hours Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 1 day API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 1 day Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 1 day OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 1 day Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 1 day BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 1 day Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 1 day Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 2 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 2 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 2 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 2 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 2 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 2 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 2 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 2 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 5 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy
  • 5 days Enbridge Line 3 Faces Dakota Access-Style Opposition
  • 5 days Pakistan Braces For Another Winter Of Energy Shortages
  • 5 days LNG Prices Climbing As China Scrambles To Secure Supply
  • 5 days Exxon Splashes Big On Renewables
  • 5 days Venezuela Desperate For Debt Restructure
  • 6 days Niger Delta Avengers Declare “Bloody” End To Oil Ceasefire
  • 6 days U.S. Withdraws From Oil & Gas Anti-Corruption Treaty
  • 6 days Kurdistan Accuses Iraq Of Dishonesty After Kirkuk Attack
  • 6 days Libya Loses 50,000 BPD In Production As Protests Continue
  • 6 days Shell Tops Q3 Forecasts In Big Oil’s Solid Earnings Season
  • 6 days TransCanada Wants Alberta To Commit To Keystone XL Capacity
  • 6 days PDVSA Not Out Of The Woods Just Yet
  • 6 days Climate Change Fight Is Bad News For Refineries
  • 7 days Tesla Still Struggling With Production, But Skies Are Beginning To Clear
  • 7 days OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 7 days Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 7 days UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018

Breaking News:

Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts

Can We Expect An Oil Price Correction Soon?

Can We Expect An Oil Price Correction Soon?

While oil sentiment is bullish…

Is $60 Oil Too Tempting For OPEC?

Is $60 Oil Too Tempting For OPEC?

As oil prices gradually increase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 08, 2017, 6:00 PM CST OPEC

Citigroup predicts that companies planning to profit off of an OPEC deal extension next month are setting themselves up to be disappointed.

So far, most hedge funds bet that Brent futures will rise as a result of an agreement extension that will extend 1.2 million barrels per day worth of cuts through 2018. The bloc’s November 30th meeting in Vienna may not deliver its public promises though, the bank says.

“There is an exuberance in the market about there being a done deal to extend through the end of 2018 and I think there’s likely to be disappointment in that come Nov. 30,” Ed Morse of Citigroup told Bloomberg from New York. “Our base case is that we do not get a full-year extension on Nov. 30.”

So far, OPEC’s strategy has paid off. Over one-half of the surplus that caused the initial price crash has disappeared since the beginning of the year. Oil prices are in the $60 range, which is the highest point in over two years.

The deal limiting output is due to expire in March 2018, which means that the duration of the effect of the deal may be limited. Russia, a non-OPEC contributor to supply cuts, said it would be open to extending its 300,000 bpd cuts, which are enacted in addition to the bloc’s reduction scheme.

Related: Google Gets There First: Autonomous Cars On The Road

“It’s a fragile balance,” Morse said. “The higher the price goes in the short run the more difficult it will be to return the oil taken off the market.”

If the cartel wants to target a higher price (which it won’t officially communicate to the market), it will likely trigger a new wave of U.S. shale production next year. More importantly, that higher oil price target may meet the resistance of Russia—the leader of the non-OPEC group of producers’ pact—which is now generally viewed as steering the OPEC/non-OPEC oil production policy, together with OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline

Next Post

Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw
Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com