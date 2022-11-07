Chinese President Xi To Visit Saudi Arabia By Year-End

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 92.58 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 98.47 -0.10 -0.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 97.06 -0.58 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 7.082 +0.682 +10.66%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.704 -0.031 -1.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.36 +3.16 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.704 -0.031 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 342 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 3 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.36 +4.44 +6.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 94.76 +4.44 +4.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 93.01 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 90.16 +4.44 +5.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 88.16 +4.44 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 97.11 +4.44 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 86.46 +4.44 +5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 78.50 -1.75 -2.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 83.30 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.98 -2.58 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden Says “No More Drilling” At A Rally

Iranian Oil Pipeline Catches Fire As Mass Protests Continue

Iranian Oil Pipeline Catches Fire As Mass Protests Continue

As massive anti-government protests continue…

Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?

Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?

Calls are growing to ban…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese President Xi To Visit Saudi Arabia By Year-End

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 07, 2022, 7:44 AM CST

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia by the end of this year as the world’s top oil importer and the top oil exporter strengthen energy and strategic ties while U.S.-Saudi relations are at a historically low level.   

China’s Xi is set to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit to the Kingdom expected to take place this month or next, sources with knowledge of the preparations for the official visit told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

China – the world’s largest importer of oil and a major customer of Saudi Arabian crude – and the Kingdom have deepened ties in recent years, including in the energy sector.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and China jointly stressed the importance of stable long-term crude supply to the market. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Zhang Jianhua, the director of China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), have also agreed to continue cooperation in their efforts to keep the global crude oil market stable, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia at a time of major turmoil in the oil market and geopolitics with the Russian invasion of Ukraine signals China’s intention to increase its influence in the Middle East, where the U.S. was, until recently, the world superpower with the biggest influence. The Chinese president’s visit also suggests that Saudi Arabia considers its relationship with China one of strategic importance.

While the Chinese and the Saudis are strengthening their relations, U.S.-Saudi relations are at a low point, especially after the U.S. Administration slammed Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ group for what it described as a “short-sighted” and “misguided” decision to reduce their target oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as of this month. 

Since the U.S. started criticizing the OPEC+ move, multiple OPEC+ producers, including Saudi Arabia, have defended the group’s decision to reduce production, saying it was dictated by technical analysis and had no political intentions whatsoever.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany To Allocate $83 Billion For Energy Price Caps In 2023

Next Post

Biden Says “No More Drilling” At A Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com