Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 92.61 +4.44 +5.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 98.57 +3.90 +4.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 17 mins 97.64 +3.81 +4.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 6.400 +0.425 +7.11%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.735 +0.041 +1.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 88.36 +3.16 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.735 +0.041 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 341 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.92 -1.83 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 90.32 -1.83 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 88.57 -1.83 -2.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 85.72 -1.83 -2.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 82.42 -1.83 -2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 83.72 -1.83 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 92.67 -1.83 -1.94%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 82.02 -1.83 -2.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 78.50 -1.75 -2.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 83.30 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 96.98 -2.58 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 4 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 21 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Another Country Burdens Oil And Gas Companies With Windfall Taxes

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Recession Concerns

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Recession Concerns

The Federal Reserve's increasingly hawkish…

German Tech Firm To Launch $25,000 Solar Car Next Year

German Tech Firm To Launch $25,000 Solar Car Next Year

German automotive firm Sono Motors…

The World’s Biggest EV Battery Producer Is About To Get Even Bigger

The World’s Biggest EV Battery Producer Is About To Get Even Bigger

EV battery giant CATL is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Azerbaijan And Georgia Have Big Plans For Energy Exports To Europe

By Eurasianet - Nov 05, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Azerbaijan and Georgia look to leverage their geopolitical glow up to build a new route to supply Europe with electricity.
  • The two countries are planning to build an electricity cable that stretches beneath the Black Sea to southeastern Europe.
  • The plans come as Brussels works to double its gas imports from Azerbaijan.
Join Our Community

Azerbaijan and Georgia are hoping to capitalize on their rising geopolitical significance and gain a new route to supply Europe with electricity.  Plans for an electricity cable stretching beneath the Black Sea from Georgia to southeastern Europe have been on the table for several years now. But with European energy security newly relevant amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, leaders from both sides of the sea are increasingly discussing energy when they hold high-level meetings. 

“The new project to be implemented is related to electricity. Azerbaijan is trying to export its electricity to world markets,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a visit to Georgia on October 24. “Of course, our export direction passes through Georgia.” 

Three days later the project became, in the words of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, “the most important issue” during a visit to Budapest by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

“A new, far-reaching energy cooperation project is taking shape – one in which we Hungarians have a special interest,” Orban said on October 27 at a joint press conference with Garibashvili. “We want to create a huge new electricity supply system, the essence of which would be to bring energy from Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania. This would allow us to replace a large amount of natural gas, natural gas that today we use to generate electricity in Hungary.” 

Hungary, along with Romania, began to lobby for the project in the months following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Europe belatedly realized its dependence on Russian gas.

Orban expressed hope that new sources would bring down high energy prices in Europe and help his country fight inflation. Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto implied that some of the imported electricity would be passed on to other European countries, so the project could receive European Union support.

“Today we agreed that Hungary will join this large-scale plan because in order for the project to receive EU support, the participation of at least two member states is required, Szijjarto said on August 24 following a phone call with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov. 

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili also spoke about EU support late in October, suggesting the project, which he claimed was Georgia’s idea, would cost several billion dollars and that an agreement between the four countries would soon follow. 

The plans come as Brussels works to double its gas imports from Azerbaijan. Tbilisi is also trying to take advantage of its EU-bound transit potential along the so-called Middle Corridor, as trans-Asia shippers avoid existing routes across Russia.

But the underwater cable project is itself older than the war. 

In 2020, a World Bank study found commercially viable the idea of building a 1,000-megawatt undersea cable stretching over 1,000 kilometers between Georgia and Romania. 

With Western financial support, Georgian State Electrosystem, Georgia’s electricity transmission system operator, continued research, announcing in 2021 that the cable would bring new export and import opportunities to the South Caucasus, “reducing dependency on existing expensive imports and thermal generation.”

Related: Zelenskiy Accuses Russia Of “Energy Terrorism”

The idea also jives with Azerbaijan’s stated goal to establish itself as a green energy hub. Baku has pledged to focus on the development of renewables and attracted international investments, particularly from Gulf states, to launch large wind and solar projects. Azerbaijan’s principal aim is to save its gas for export. Such reasoning seems to have only gained more relevance this year, as Russia froze gas exports to Europe in response to European support for Ukraine.

“It will allow us to save natural gas and export the saved natural gas, especially considering that the demand for our gas has now increased dramatically,” Aliyev said in July

The Black Sea submarine cable project still remains in the study phase. Full implementation is estimated to take three to four years.

Azerbaijan has also proposed exporting electricity to Europe through what it calls the “Zangezur corridor,” across Armenian territory to its Nakhchivan exclave and Turkey. But Baku and Yerevan have yet, two years after a ceasefire agreement, to agree on any terms for transportation links.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Visualizing Energy Poverty Across Europe
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
Oil Prices Reverse On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Prices Reverse On Bullish EIA Data
Oil Shortage Forecasts Clash With Grim Economic Projections

Oil Shortage Forecasts Clash With Grim Economic Projections



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com