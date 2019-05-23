Shell Begins First-Ever Jurassic Oil Production In Gulf Of Mexico

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.22 +0.31 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.00 +0.24 +0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.588 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 1 hour 63.01 -3.21 -4.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.03 -0.68 -0.95%
Urals 20 hours 66.78 -2.52 -3.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.81 -1.27 -1.98%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.588 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 69.33 -1.83 -2.57%
Murban 20 hours 70.21 -2.24 -3.09%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.73 -3.34 -5.21%
Basra Light 20 hours 68.15 -3.96 -5.49%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.13 -3.54 -4.94%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.60 -3.64 -5.04%
Girassol 20 hours 68.27 -3.56 -4.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.03 -0.68 -0.95%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 39.21 -3.51 -8.22%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 43.92 -1.71 -3.75%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 58.17 -1.71 -2.86%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 61.87 -1.71 -2.69%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 53.92 -1.71 -3.07%
Peace Sour 3 hours 51.17 -1.71 -3.23%
Peace Sour 3 hours 51.17 -1.71 -3.23%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 56.42 -1.71 -2.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 59.22 -1.71 -2.81%
Central Alberta 3 hours 52.92 -1.71 -3.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.92 -1.55 -2.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Giddings 20 hours 48.25 -3.50 -6.76%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.58 -0.11 -0.15%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.86 -3.51 -6.34%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.81 -3.51 -5.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 54.50 -3.50 -6.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.07 -1.57 -2.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 23 mins Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 4 mins Evil Awakens: Fascist Symbols And Rhetoric On Rise In Italian EU Vote
  • 16 mins Trump needs to educate US companies and citizens on Chinese Communist Party and People's Liberation Army. This is real ECONOMIC WARFARE. To understand Chinese warfare read General Sun Tzu's "Art of War" . . . written 500 B.C.
  • 12 hours Prosecutors Fine Bosch 90 Million Euros For Emissions Cheating Role
  • 3 hours Asia Oil Refiners Mull Run Cuts With Margins At 16 yrs. Low For Season
  • 2 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 7 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 3 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 1 hour Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 1 hour Misunderstanding between USA and Iran the cause of current stand off, I call BS
  • 12 hours Apple Boycott in China
  • 1 hour ARAMCO BOARD: Former Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris: I want to help Saudi Arabia become a 21st century economy

Breaking News:

Shell Begins First-Ever Jurassic Oil Production In Gulf Of Mexico

The U.S. Is Losing The Nuclear Race To Russia And China

The U.S. Is Losing The Nuclear Race To Russia And China

While nuclear power plants in…

Oil Rises But Some Drillers Are Filing For A Second Bankruptcy

Oil Rises But Some Drillers Are Filing For A Second Bankruptcy

Higher oil prices have improved…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Shell Begins First-Ever Jurassic Oil Production In Gulf Of Mexico

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Gulf of Mexico

Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday that it had started oil production at its Appomattox floating production system months ahead of schedule, opening a new frontier in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico and starting first production ever from a Jurassic reservoir in the region.

Appomattox—operated by Shell with 79 percent with a unit of China’s CNOOC holding 21 percent—is currently expected to produce 175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Appomattox is the first commercial discovery brought into production in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico Norphlet formation. The Appomattox development and production will be closely followed by industry analysts because it could give indications about other potential reservoirs in the Norphlet formation.

In May last year, Shell said that it had made a large deepwater exploration discovery in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, just 13 miles from Appomattox. The Dover discovery was Shell’s sixth in the Norphlet geologic play in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and is considered an attractive potential tieback due to its proximity to Appomattox.

“Appomattox creates a core long-term hub for Shell in the Norphlet through which we can tie back several already discovered fields as well as future discoveries,” Andy Brown, Upstream Director at Shell, said in today’s statement announcing the start-up of oil production at Appomattox.

The Appomattox development has cut costs by more than 40 percent since taking final investment decision in 2015, Shell said, without specifying how much it had spent.

“The start of production at Appomattox is only just the beginning of further maximising the flow of resources in the prolific Norphlet surrounding Appomattox,” Shell said.

“If the Jurassic roars to life in 2019, it could give operators greater confidence in the play’s potential,” William Turner, senior research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said at the end of last year in an analysis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, expecting this year to be historic for the region in terms of exploration and first-ever production from a Jurassic play.  

“All eyes will be on the well performance of the potential heavy hitter,” WoodMac said, referring to Shell’s Appomattox.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Environmentalists In Texas To Sue Valero Energy For Air Pollution

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com