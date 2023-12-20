Chinese Banks Lead $120 Billion Global Financing for Coal Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.07 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.55 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.98 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.443 -0.049 -1.97%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.012 -0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 47 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.189 -0.012 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.08 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.44 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.00 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 751 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.73 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.18 +0.65 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 204 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 52.94 +1.12 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.09 +1.12 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.34 +1.12 +1.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.19 +1.12 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 63.19 +1.12 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 66.44 +1.12 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 57.94 +1.12 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days e-cars not selling
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Brent Breaks Past $80 Barrier As Houthis Attack Red Sea

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

The EU summit in December…

Azerbaijani Gas is Bridging the Supply Gap in Europe

Azerbaijani Gas is Bridging the Supply Gap in Europe

Azerbaijan is on track to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Banks Lead $120 Billion Global Financing for Coal Projects

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 20, 2023, 11:30 AM CST

Chinese lenders arranged three-fourths of all the $120 billion in global financing for coal projects last year, new research from BloombergNEF showed on Wednesday.

Chinese banks accounted for a massive 76%, or $93 billion, of the arranged financing for coal projects last year, followed by U.S. banks, which were at a distant second with $10 billion worth of coal project financing, BNEF’s report found.    

According to BNEF’s researchers, the share of coal financing is still too high and not aligned in any way with a path to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Coal financing accounted for around 13% of all fossil fuel funding, while the share has to plunge to just 1% by the 2040s for a chance at reaching the Paris Agreement target to limit global warming, BNEF said in the report. 

All the top 10 banks that arranged funding for coal last year were in China, led by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, according to the findings.

China continues to rely on coal and expand its coal generation capacity despite the fact that it’s also the world leader in renewable capacity expansion and investment in green technologies.

Its banks continue to finance coal, while many banks, especially in Europe, have already dumped coal financing and are either limiting or halting funding for oil and gas projects, too.

But global coal demand is set to rise by 1.4% this year and surpass a record-high level of 8.5 billion tons for the first time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week.

While coal demand in the United States and the EU is set for a 20% record decline, coal use in emerging economies “remains very strong, increasing by 8% in India and by 5% in China in 2023 due to rising demand for electricity and weak hydropower output,” the IEA said in its Coal 2023 annual report.

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s coal demand is expected to drop next year and plateau through 2026, and global demand is set to decline to 2026, “but China will have the last word,” the IEA noted.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Challenging New Discoveries Could Slow China’s Oil Production Growth  

Next Post

Nigeria Looks to Attract Investments by Cutting Costs for Oil Firms

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com