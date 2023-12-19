U.S. Natural Gas Prices Continue to Slide

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.76 -0.46 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.23 -0.47 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.44 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.596 +0.149 +6.09%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.160 -0.041 -1.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 48 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.160 -0.041 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.30 +2.22 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.93 +2.49 +3.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.89 +0.89 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 752 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.12 +1.39 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.17 +0.99 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 205 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 53.22 +0.28 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.37 +0.28 +0.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.47 +0.28 +0.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.97 +0.28 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.47 +0.28 +0.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.72 +0.28 +0.42%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 58.22 +0.28 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Russia Says Its Oil Exports Rose By 7% in 2023 Compared to 2021

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

EU Leaders Agree on Enlargement but Stall on Ukraine Funding

The EU summit in December…

The Remarkable Rise of Qatar as a Diplomatic Powerhouse

The Remarkable Rise of Qatar as a Diplomatic Powerhouse

Qatar, the leading exporter of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Continue to Slide

By Michael Kern - Dec 19, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

The benchmark U.S. natural gas prices fell by 3% early on Tuesday after the latest models overnight showed that most of the U.S. will see warmer than normal temperatures over the next week. 

As of 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the front-month futures at the Henry Hub, the American benchmark, were down by 3.36% on the day at $2.416 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), not far off the lowest level since the start of the summer.   

Early last week, the U.S. natural gas futures slumped by more than 10% in one day amid high inventories and forecasts of warmer-than-usual weather suggesting very light demand for space heating. 

The weather forecasts for the next seven days also show predominantly milder temperatures in many parts of the United States. 

“National demand will remain much lighter than normal through December 28,” NatGasWeather.com said on Tuesday. 

Nearly the entire U.S. will be warmer than normal between December 21 and December 25, as high pressure will strengthen with highs of upper 30s to 50s over the northern U.S. and 50s to 70s across the southern U.S. Overall, national demand is expected light to very light in the next seven days for “exceptionally light” gas demand through December 28, NatGasWeather.com said. 

Higher-than-average inventories at the start of the winter heating season and record-high U.S. natural gas production are also weighing on natural gas prices. 

The United States is entering the heating season with the highest natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said earlier this month.  

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. dry natural gas production in the Lower 48 states reached a record monthly high of 104.9 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in November 2023, per data from S&P Global Commodity Insights, cited by the EIA. U.S. output was up by 3.3%, or 3.3 Bcf/d, between January and November 2023, compared to the 2022 annual average. 

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gulf of Mexico Drilling Rights Up for Grabs in Landmark Auction

Next Post

EU Extends Emergency Natural Gas Price Cap Through January 2025

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • George Doolittle on December 19 2023 said:
    I don't think there is a limit to how much natural gas the United States and Australia can produce at the moment with Qatar only limited because of the *"War on Shipping"* going in the Middle East at the moment and presumably to remain true forever basically.

    The only comparison I can see to today's surge in US equities relative to subdued commodities though hardly low commodity prices excepting natural gas is 1999 with of course the US economy far more dynamic if #strange #peculiar given the pure BEV battery electric vehicle mania in the USA. Definitely a bad time to be bearish on financialization if that be a term. Definitely not long housing by way of specific example. Long Shell Energy formal Royal Dutch Shell in the opposite vein.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline

 Alt text

U.S. Record-Breaking Oil Output One More Blow to OPEC
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com