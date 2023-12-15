Global Coal Demand Is Set to Hit a Record High in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.88 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.87 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.08 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.439 +0.047 +1.96%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.138 +0.019 +0.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 42 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.138 +0.019 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 73.82 +2.61 +3.67%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.13 +2.95 +4.09%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.78 +2.88 +3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.21 +3.11 +4.20%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.55 +3.35 +4.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.78 +2.81 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.83 +2.11 +4.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.73 +2.11 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.98 +2.11 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 62.83 +2.11 +3.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 55.33 +2.11 +3.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 60.83 +2.11 +3.59%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 64.08 +2.11 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 55.58 +2.11 +3.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Biden Tells Federal Employees to Use EVs and Trains on Official Travel

Russia’s Oil Revenues Slump to the Lowest Level since July

Russia’s Oil Revenues Slump to the Lowest Level since July

Russia’s oil revenues dropped in…

Venezuela Looks To Boost Oil and Gas Exploration Amid Dispute with Guyana

Venezuela Looks To Boost Oil and Gas Exploration Amid Dispute with Guyana

Venezuela has initiated contact with…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Global Coal Demand Is Set to Hit a Record High in 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 15, 2023, 6:00 AM CST

Global coal demand is set to rise by 1.4% this year and surpass a record-high level of 8.5 billion tons for the first time, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. 

While coal demand in the United States and the EU is set for a 20% record decline this year, coal use in emerging economies “remains very strong, increasing by 8% in India and by 5% in China in 2023 due to rising demand for electricity and weak hydropower output,” the IEA said in its Coal 2023 annual report today.    

This year marks the second consecutive year of record-high levels of coal demand globally after 2022 was also a record year for coal use.

The agency expects coal use to decline by 2.3% by 2026 compared to this year’s record-high levels, due to projections of major expansion in renewable energy sources over the next three years.  

China’s coal demand is expected to drop next year and plateau through 2026, and global demand is set to decline to 2026, “but China will have the last word,” the IEA noted.  

The outlook for coal in China will be significantly affected in the coming years by the pace of its clean energy deployment, weather conditions, and structural shifts in the Chinese economy, according to the agency.

Moreover, the three top coal producers in the world – China, India, and Indonesia – are boosting production, which is reaching new highs.

Those three coal producers, accounting for more than 70% of the world’s coal production, are expected to break output records in 2023, pushing global production to a new high in 2023.

Despite projected slight annual drops after 2023, global consumption is forecast to remain well over 8 billion tons through 2026, according to the IEA’s report.

“To drive down emissions at a rate consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement, the use of unabated coal would need to fall significantly faster,” the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keisuke Sadamori, IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security, commented,

“A turning point for coal is clearly on the horizon – though the pace at which renewables expand in key Asian economies will dictate what happens next, and much greater efforts are needed to meet international climate targets.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Resumes Imports of Venezuela’s Crude Oil

Next Post

Biden Tells Federal Employees to Use EVs and Trains on Official Travel

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com