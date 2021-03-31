China's Refiners Are An Existential Threat To Regional Competitors

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 59.47 +0.31 +0.52%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours SellBuy 63.54 -0.60 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 16 mins SellBuy 2.602 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.771 -0.018 -1.00%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 1.953 -0.036 -1.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.70 -0.94 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.70 -0.94 -1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.37 +0.51 +0.81%
Chart Mars US 26 mins 59.41 -1.24 -2.04%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 1.953 -0.036 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 63.41 -0.48 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 63.74 -0.47 -0.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.87 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 63.11 -1.72 -2.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 62.79 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 63.35 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.37 +0.51 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 48.92 -1.22 -2.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 mins 50.25 -0.76 -1.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 59.55 -1.01 -1.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 60.95 -1.01 -1.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 mins 58.40 -1.16 -1.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 56.50 -1.01 -1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 56.50 -1.01 -1.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 57.30 -1.01 -1.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 mins 61.30 -2.36 -3.71%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 56.80 -1.01 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.70 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 49.25 -1.50 -2.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.11 -1.39 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 -1.00 -1.93%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.89 -0.81 -1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 51 mins Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 2 days 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 2 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 hours CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 1 hour The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 9 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 7 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically

Breaking News:

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Is Natural Gas Still A Safe Bet For Oil Majors?

Is Natural Gas Still A Safe Bet For Oil Majors?

Big Oil has bet big…

World's Largest Oil Companies Saw Revenues Slide 35.4% In 2020

World's Largest Oil Companies Saw Revenues Slide 35.4% In 2020

The biggest oil companies in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China's Refiners Are An Existential Threat To Regional Competitors

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 31, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

China’s build-up of oil refining capacity is threatening the viability of other Asian refiners as the country is about to become the world’s largest refiner this year amid still depressed demand for fuels.

Bloomberg reports that the refining capacity of the country has increased threefold over the last 20 years and is on track to exceed the refining capacity of the United States this year as more new refineries come online.

China had 1.4 million bpd in new refining capacity under construction as of November last year. This amount, distributed among four refinery projects, will add to the more than 1 million bpd in new capacity that has already been added since 2019. 

Despite worries that this capacity will end up unused, especially with oil demand likely to stop growing in the observable future, China recently gave the go-ahead to yet another refining project: the Yulong refinery and petrochemicals complex in Shandong, the center of China’s independent refining industry.

With a capacity of 400,000 bpd, the Yulong facility will cost some $20 billion.

This year will see the addition of another two projects: one, the property of CNPC, and the other of the Shengdong Group. The two projects will boost China’s total capacity by another 36 million tons of crude—more than 700,000 bpd based on a conversion factor of 7.33 barrels in a ton of crude.

Besides the concern that much of this capacity may turn out to be excessive, there is also a real danger that China’s increased oil product export capacity is stifling regional competition, the Bloomberg report notes. South Korean, Taiwanese, and Singaporean facilities are already struggling because of the pandemic-related demand depression, and more fuels and other oil derivatives coming from China are not helping. Some refineries in Australia and the Philippines are outright shutting down as they become unable to compete.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Google, Samsung, BMW And Volvo Support Ban On Deep-sea Mining

Next Post

Libya’s Oil Production Set To Stabilize In 2021

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years
U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer

U.S. Braces For Expensive Gasoline This Summer


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com