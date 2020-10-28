China Launches Construction Of Huge $20 Billion Refinery Complex

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.33 -2.24 -5.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 39.06 -2.14 -5.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 39.72 +0.81 +2.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.74 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph down Marine 2 days 39.77 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.63 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.81 +1.16 +3.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.83 +0.82 +1.95%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.39 +0.97 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.35 +0.95 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 days 28.04 +1.10 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.67 +1.01 +3.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.57 +1.01 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.97 +1.01 +2.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.07 +1.01 +2.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.97 +1.01 +2.89%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.75 +1.01 +2.42%
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 4 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 1 hour Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 16 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 17 mins Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 47 mins P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 40 mins Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 1 day WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 2 days Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 16 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 19 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 18 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Irina Slav has a good article - Regarding Investors & Oil

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 8% In January-August

Libya’s crude oil production could…

US E&P companies have so…

Tsvetana Paraskova

China Launches Construction Of Huge $20 Billion Refinery Complex

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 28, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT

China has launched the construction of a refinery and petrochemical complex worth US$20 billion in the Shandong province, the home of the independent Chinese refiners, Reuters reports, citing a local state newspaper.

Earlier this year, China gave the go-ahead to plans for the colossal refinery and petrochemical complex Yulong, which will include a refinery with a crude processing capacity of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) and an ethylene plant producing 3 million tons per year. According to sources who spoke to Reuters in June, the investment in the project would be some 140 billion Chinese yuan, or US$20.85 billion.

According to Argus, the new mega-complex, while a government initiative, will be mostly financed by capital from the private sector.

The Yulong project was one of around 500 industrial projects whose construction has started in the province of Shandong over the past week, Chinese media reported. The total investment in those projects is estimated at US$81.1 billion (544.7 billion yuan).

Some independent refiners in the Shandong province have struggled in recent months after huge refineries such as Hengli Petrochemical and Zhejiang Petrochemical began operations last year.

The new complex, Yulong, is expected to further undermine the position of smaller private refiners in the province as they would be unable to compete with large refiners.

The Shandong Yulong Petrochemical project, while helping China’s petrochemicals industry by reducing imports, could exacerbate the glut of refined petroleum products in the country, according to Reuters.

According to Argus, the first phase of the complex, the 400,000-bpd refinery, is expected to be completed by 2025. The units in the first phase are designed to process crude oil from the Middle East—Saudi Arabia’s Arab Extra Light and crude from Kuwait, Argus reported earlier this week. 

This suggests that Middle Eastern crude oil exporters will have another major customer in China, the world’s largest oil importer.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

