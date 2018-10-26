China’s Quotas For Refined Oil Exports Surge 130% In 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.63 +0.30 +0.45%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.39 +0.51 +0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.214 -0.042 -1.29%
Mars US 19 hours 71.53 +0.46 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 73.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.40 +0.74 +1.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.214 -0.042 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 hours 74.48 +0.75 +1.02%
Murban 12 hours 77.55 +1.01 +1.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.42 +0.88 +1.23%
Basra Light 2 days 75.88 +0.89 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.75 +1.01 +1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Girassol 2 days 76.66 +0.91 +1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 28.39 -0.04 -0.14%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.08 -2.74 -15.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.33 +18.51 +32.01%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.43 +0.51 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 27.68 +0.76 +2.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.43 +1.11 +3.43%
Central Alberta 2 days 26.33 -7.49 -22.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.69 +0.17 +0.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.28 +0.51 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.78 +0.51 +0.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.09 +0.51 +0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 13 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 4 hours RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 15 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 4 hours Oil prices are being maneuvered
  • 4 hours Military man at the Helm of Petrobras?
  • 4 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 10 hours Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 17 hours Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy
  • 7 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 9 hours Biomass for powergeneration
  • 17 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 17 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 8 mins Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?

Breaking News:

Beijing Warns State Companies To Avoid Gas Price Hikes

Uncovering The Truth Behind The Khashoggi Disappearance

Uncovering The Truth Behind The Khashoggi Disappearance

The disappearance of self-exiled journalist…

Can Wind Farms Actually Weaken Hurricanes?

Can Wind Farms Actually Weaken Hurricanes?

Simulations have shown that spinning…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
JLC

JLC

JLC (www.en.315i.com), is a professional information supplier, and a global leader in: information services, consulting services, conference services as well as spot transaction services in…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Quotas For Refined Oil Exports Surge 130% In 2018

By JLC - Oct 26, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT China

Guangzhou (JLC), October 26, 2018--China has issued the third batch of quotas for this year’s general-trade refined oil exports and has boosted the total quotas for 2018 by 131 percent, the Ministry of Commerce announced.

The ministry set the third-batch of quotas at 2.93 million mt, and all the three batches of quotas for 2018 have come to 38.15 million mt. The quotas for gasoline exports amounted to 12.3 million mt, a surge of 148 percent year on year, while the quotas for diesel grew by 90 percent to 17.36 million mt and those for jet fuel soared by 247 percent to 8.49 million mt.

Among the third-batch quotas, 78 percent are for Sinopec and PetroChina and the rest are for Sinochem, CNOOC and China National Aviation Fuel Corporation (CNAF).

The gasoline quotas for Sinopec were reduced by 350,000 mt (from previous quotas for the year), while its jet fuel quotas were boosted by the same amount.

China's refined oil exports in January-September accounted for over 90 percent of the first two batches of quotas, JLC data indicates. The third batch of quotas will be needed for Chinese state-owned oil majors to boost gasoline and diesel exports in the fourth quarter of the year.

China has been encouraging general-trade exports of refined oil as the domestic market is oversupplied amid slow consumption growth or even drops in demand. The country's apparent consumption of gasoline amounted to about 94.01 million mt in January-September 2018, merely up by 3.10 percent from the corresponding period in 2017, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Related: Are OPEC And Its Allies Producing Too Much Oil?

Consumption growth slowed as the country's conventional car sales weakened and even recorded a year-on-year drop as from July 2018 when the country was promoting the use of electric cars. Meanwhile, China’s apparent consumption of diesel dropped by 3.45 percent year on year to 119.45 million mt. Demand from the industry was falling when the country was strengthening environmental protection and removing outdated units.

Accordingly, Chinese refiners have been adjusting down the ratio of diesel output to gasoline. The country produced 104.21 million mt of gasoline in the first nine months of 2018, an increase of 5.65 percent year on year, while its diesel production fell by 1.43 percent to 133.37 million mt.

Chinese refiners may raise their refinery operating rates later this year if the domestic supply glut eases amid larger exports. Their operating rates have hovered between 78 percent and 81 percent in the second half of this year, JLC data indicates.

The country's refined oil exports will continue growing as domestic supply is on the rise amid increasing refining capacity. Several large refineries have been scheduled to come online in late 2018 and push up China’s refining capacity further.

By JLC

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuela To Make $949M Bond Payment To Keep U.S. Citgo Assets

Next Post

Beijing Warns State Companies To Avoid Gas Price Hikes

JLC

JLC

JLC (www.en.315i.com), is a professional information supplier, and a global leader in: information services, consulting services, conference services as well as spot transaction services in…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com