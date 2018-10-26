Beijing Warns State Companies To Avoid Gas Price Hikes

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.63 +0.30 +0.45%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.39 +0.51 +0.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.214 -0.042 -1.29%
Mars US 19 hours 71.53 +0.46 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 73.02 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.40 +0.74 +1.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.214 -0.042 -1.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 12 hours 74.48 +0.75 +1.02%
Murban 12 hours 77.55 +1.01 +1.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.42 +0.88 +1.23%
Basra Light 2 days 75.88 +0.89 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.75 +1.01 +1.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.91 +0.68 +0.89%
Girassol 2 days 76.66 +0.91 +1.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 28.39 -0.04 -0.14%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.08 -2.74 -15.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.33 +18.51 +32.01%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.43 +0.51 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 27.68 +0.76 +2.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 24.33 -8.49 -25.87%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.43 +1.11 +3.43%
Central Alberta 2 days 26.33 -7.49 -22.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 2 days 57.25 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.69 +0.17 +0.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 61.28 +0.51 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 2 days 65.23 +0.51 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.78 +0.51 +0.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.09 +0.51 +0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 13 hours New York Goes Full Potato in Lawsuit Against ExxonMobil
  • 4 hours RENEWABLE ENERGY
  • 15 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 4 hours Oil prices are being maneuvered
  • 4 hours Military man at the Helm of Petrobras?
  • 4 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 10 hours Tesla Turns in Profit
  • 17 hours Compressed Air as a Method of Storing Wind, Solar Energy
  • 7 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 9 hours Biomass for powergeneration
  • 17 hours Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 17 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.
  • 8 mins Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?

Breaking News:

Beijing Warns State Companies To Avoid Gas Price Hikes

The Lucky Few In Canada’s Oil Patch

The Lucky Few In Canada’s Oil Patch

The huge discount on Western…

Oil Market Loses Its Bullish Edge

Oil Market Loses Its Bullish Edge

Bullish sentiment has dominated oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Beijing Warns State Companies To Avoid Gas Price Hikes

By Irina Slav - Oct 26, 2018, 11:30 AM CDT China

The Chinese government has warned state energy companies CNPC, CNOOC, and Sinopec to be careful with price-setting for gas ahead of the winter season when demand rises substantially, Reuters reports.

The government has already set a ceiling for prices and the new warning sought to make sure gas suppliers will adhere to this ceiling.

In the past 10 years, China’s natural gas consumption has risen fourfold to more than 25 billion cu ft daily. Last year, China became the world’s second-largest LNG importer, taking in some 38 million tons of the fuel, a 46-percent increase on 2016. Now, companies are turning depleted gas fields into storage facilities as part of efforts to avoid a repeat of last winter’s gas shortage, caused by failure to get a distribution network completed and operational when demand hit a peak in heating season.

Despite this major growth in gas consumption, the fuel still accounts for just 7 percent of China’s total energy mix, according to Forbes’ Jude Clemente. Clemente notes this compares with almost a third in developed economies. So it’s hardly a surprise that China’s domestic gas production has been growing steadily: over the last decade its annual growth rate has been 9 percent, Clemente notes, which is more than double the United States’ 4-percent annual growth in production.

In September, China’s natural gas production hit 12.2 billion cubic meters, up by 8.5 percent on the year, government statistics showed. Over the first nine months of the year, domestic production came in at 116.2 billion cubic meters, by 6.2 percent on the year.

Imports also grew ahead of peak demand season, reaching 7.62 million tons in September, up by a hefty 28.3 percent on the year, Xinhua reported. The nine-month export figure came in at 64.78 million tons, up 34 percent on the year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China’s Quotas For Refined Oil Exports Surge 130% In 2018

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com