China’s Oil Imports Rise For The First Time Since May

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 98.61 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 97.40 -0.24 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.938 +0.538 +8.41%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.729 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.36 +3.16 +3.71%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.729 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 91.99 +2.86 +3.21%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.57 +2.31 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 93.27 +2.50 +2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 342 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 100.4 +2.48 +2.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 98.40 +2.27 +2.36%
Chart Girassol 3 days 98.84 +2.33 +2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 93.51 -1.23 -1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.62 +4.59 +7.78%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.36 +4.44 +6.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 94.76 +4.44 +4.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 93.01 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 90.16 +4.44 +5.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 86.86 +4.44 +5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 88.16 +4.44 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 97.11 +4.44 +4.79%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 86.46 +4.44 +5.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.84 -1.92 -2.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 78.50 -1.75 -2.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 83.30 -1.83 -2.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 84.65 -1.83 -2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 84.75 -1.75 -2.02%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.98 -2.58 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Germany To Allocate $83 Billion For Energy Price Caps In 2023

How Influential Will Chinese Crude Imports Be On Oil Prices This Winter? 

How Influential Will Chinese Crude Imports Be On Oil Prices This Winter? 

China’s oil imports are set…

Biogas And Biomethane Could Bolster The Green Circular Economy

Biogas And Biomethane Could Bolster The Green Circular Economy

Countries around the world are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Oil Imports Rise For The First Time Since May

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 07, 2022, 3:10 AM CST

China’s crude oil imports ticked up in October for the first year-over-year increase since May, reaching 43.14 million tons, according to official customs data.

The amount is equal to about 10.5 million barrels daily, based on a conversion rate of 7.33 barrels to a ton.

The October figure compared with an import rate of 9.79 million barrels daily for September or 40.24 million tons for the whole month. Over the first nine months of the year, Chinese oil imports stood at 370.4 million tons or 9.9 million barrels daily, which was 4.3 percent lower than the average for the first nine months of 2021.

The main reason for the weaker import demand appears to be Beijing’s strict zero-tolerance approach to Covid containment, which has also turned into a major headwind for oil prices.

Bearish sentiment was reinforced this week after Chinese government officials signaled that there were no plans to change its Covid approach, refuting reports from last week that a reconsideration of Beijing’s Covid policies was on the table.

Despite these headwinds, Chinese crude oil imports are likely to be robust in November and the early part of December as producers from around the world are estimated to have loaded in October the highest volumes bound for China in ten months.

The sizeable fuel export quotas the government awarded to refiners in September are one big reason for the expected future import rates. Those quotas were the largest for 2022 and can be rolled over to 2023.

China started this year by considerably reducing the allowances for fuel exports in the first export quota batch for 2022, signaling its intention to limit fuel sales abroad and curb excessive refinery output.

Yet that was before the diesel shortage began weighing on market sentiment and fueling fears of further inflation deterioration. As the shortage bit in, China stepped up its fuel quotas that would help fill some of the gap left by shut-down refineries in Europe and the U.S.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chinese Energy Giants Sign Billion-Dollar Deals At International Expo

Next Post

Germany To Allocate $83 Billion For Energy Price Caps In 2023

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero

Texas Natural Gas Prices Sink Close To Zero


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

U.S. Looks To Punish Saudi Arabia For Large OPEC+ Cut
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com