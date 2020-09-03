China’s Oil Giants Announce Net-Zero Ambitions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.96 -0.41 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.66 -0.41 -0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 2.485 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 42.77 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 45.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.17 -0.95 -2.31%
Chart Natural Gas 12 mins 2.485 -0.002 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 43.36 -1.98 -4.37%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 43.81 -1.95 -4.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 41.07 -1.29 -3.05%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 45.24 -0.36 -0.79%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 41.83 -1.41 -3.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 42.00 -1.28 -2.96%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 42.64 -1.49 -3.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 45.03 -0.27 -0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 30.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 32.11 -1.65 -4.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.51 -1.25 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.91 -1.25 -2.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 37.36 -1.40 -3.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 36.41 -1.35 -3.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 37.71 -1.45 -3.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 38.76 -1.65 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 36.41 -1.45 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.01 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 31.50 -0.25 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.67 +0.08 +0.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.32 -0.14 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.27 -0.14 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.75 -0.25 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 -1.25 -3.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 3 mins Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 6 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 16 hours President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 5 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 day End of an Era?
  • 3 hours During August 2020, there was 600000 more deaths over annual average. 413,041 of those were officially attributed to COVID-19
  • 9 hours Majority Leader Pelosi gets caught breaking San Francisco ban on Salon openings and her own facemask mandate
  • 7 hours Donald Trump is Zaphod Beebleblox . US citizens have elected TV personality and we need to accept their choice. Please stop whining.
  • 10 hours 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 7 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 7 hours In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims
  • 1 day CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART

Breaking News:

Mexico Could Be Forced To Cut Oil Production Target For 2021

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Fossil Fuels Are Here To Stay

Despite the hype and the…

Gulf Coast Refineries Restart After Hurricane Scare

Gulf Coast Refineries Restart After Hurricane Scare

Gulf of Mexico refiners have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Oil Giants Announce Net-Zero Ambitions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 03, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

China’s largest state-held oil firms have recently announced plans to reduce emissions, with the biggest oil and gas producer PetroChina even pledging net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the first such goal announced by an Asian national oil company.

Chinese companies have started to announce some green initiatives, but analysts say that these will not be either the scale and shift to broader energy companies the way some of Europe’s majors such as BP and Eni have pledged.

PetroChina, alongside the world’s top oil refiner Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), have announced in recent weeks various plans to become more involved in cleaner energy initiatives, representatives from the companies have told Reuters.

PetroChina unveiled the most ambitious plan, targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. The biggest oil and gas producer in China and in Asia also aims to increase fivefold its investment in power generation, wind, solar, geothermal, and hydrogen projects to up to US$1.5 billion per year by 2025, according to Reuters.

Sinopec is looking to become a major player in the hydrogen industry and build “hydrogen highway corridors” along China’s coast.

According to Chinese media, as many as 12 state firms, including Sinopec and PetroChina’s parent China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), are drafting hydrogen plans “believing the cleaner fuel will become a vital sector in the long run.”

CNOOC, for its part, is taking its offshore oil and gas experience to offshore wind with several projects off China’s coasts.

Commenting on PetroChina’s net-zero emissions plan, Max Petrov, Principal Analyst, Corporate Research at Wood Mackenzie, said:

“Some will label this greenwashing. I just don’t see PetroChina ready to embark on the kind of transformation that the likes of BP and Eni have announced. The company’s mandate remains firmly in oil and gas; E&P will continue to dominate the portfolio. Is PetroChina ready to transform its existing profitable businesses? Highly unlikely. But a lot can change in 30 years.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Denies Report It Sought OPEC Cut Exemption

Next Post

Liberty Looks To Dethrone Halliburton In Oilfield Services Sector Shakeup

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out

Exxon: 20 Percent Of Global Oil And Gas Reserves May Be Wiped Out
Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound

BP To Sell Oil And Gas Assets Even If Prices Rebound
Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs

Exxon To Halt Employee Savings Plan Match To Cut Costs
Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID

Global Natural Gas Demand Set For Long-Term Growth After COVID


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com