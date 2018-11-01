China’s Iran Oil Intake Slumps, Imports From U.S. Double In September

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.56 -0.13 -0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 72.84 -0.05 -0.07%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.243 +0.006 +0.19%
Mars US 3 hours 68.09 -2.32 -3.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
Urals 20 hours 70.22 -2.94 -4.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.31 -1.12 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.31 -1.12 -1.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Mexican Basket 2 days 70.17 -0.24 -0.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.243 +0.006 +0.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 72.81 -2.07 -2.76%
Murban 20 hours 75.70 -2.21 -2.84%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.25 -2.99 -4.20%
Basra Light 20 hours 72.40 -2.34 -3.13%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 71.89 -3.09 -4.12%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Bonny Light 20 hours 72.22 -2.95 -3.92%
Girassol 20 hours 72.20 -2.60 -3.48%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.51 -0.56 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 24.44 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 19.81 -1.62 -7.56%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 74.31 -0.87 -1.16%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.41 -0.87 -1.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 24.31 -1.47 -5.70%
Peace Sour 2 days 15.31 -0.87 -5.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 15.31 -0.87 -5.38%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 45.31 -0.87 -1.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 30.31 -0.87 -2.79%
Central Alberta 2 days 17.31 -0.87 -4.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.31 -1.12 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.25 -2.00 -3.21%
Giddings 20 hours 54.00 -2.00 -3.57%
ANS West Coast 1 min 75.96 -0.62 -0.81%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.64 -1.62 -2.73%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.59 -1.62 -2.56%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.59 -1.62 -2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.14 -1.62 -2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.50 -1.00 -1.77%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.32 -0.62 -0.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 minutes "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 12 minutes 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 16 minutes Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War
  • 2 hours Frankenstein Web Tech World? Father of Web Says Tech Giants May Have To Be Split Up
  • 28 mins Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 11 hours Are there more electric or natural gas vehicles in the world?
  • 4 hours Remote Drive for Tesla
  • 9 hours (Un)expected: Trump Says Saudi Prince May be Behind Khashoggi Death
  • 10 hours Affordable, Efficient Solar Power For Our Homes?
  • 7 hours Swapping Battery or Charging?
  • 1 day Brazil's President Bolsonaro Appears Ready to Boost Oil Production
  • 7 hours USA to be dominate oil producers
  • 24 hours Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Called To Testify Before 'Grand Committee'
  • 6 hours US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  • 14 hours Poor Little Lead
  • 19 hours $35,000 being bet that oil will go over $150 by 2020

Breaking News:

TransCanada Expects Crucial Keystone XL Decision By Q1 2019

Bearish Sentiment Grips Oil Markets

Bearish Sentiment Grips Oil Markets

Oil prices have been falling…

Will Iran’s Oil Exports Fall To Zero?

Will Iran’s Oil Exports Fall To Zero?

With just days to go…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Iran Oil Intake Slumps, Imports From U.S. Double In September

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Qingdao oil terminal

China’s imports of Iranian crude dropped in September both compared to the same month last year and to August, while crude oil imports from the U.S. doubled year-on-year in September despite the trade war, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs, carried by Reuters.

Chinese oil imports from Iran slumped by 34 percent on the year to 518,300 bpd in September. China’s crude oil imports from Iran averaged 798,423 bpd in August, the customs data showed on Thursday.

Key Asian buyers of Iranian oil dramatically cut their purchases from Iran in September to the lowest level since the previous sanctions on Tehran were lifted in January 2016. While India increased its purchases of Iranian oil compared to September last year, China and Japan significantly reduced their imports from Iran, while South Korea stopped Iranian oil imports altogether—for the first time since September 2012, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing ship-tracking and government data.

At the same time, China’s crude oil imports from the United States more than doubled in September compared to a year earlier, to 1.04 million tons—or around 253,000 bpd—from 495,551 tons, despite the fact that the U.S.-China trade war intensified at the end of the summer with more tariffs slapped by both sides. Most of the increase of China’s U.S. imports came from Asia’s biggest refiner Sinopec, which purchases some 80 percent of all U.S. oil imported in China, a Chinese state oil official familiar with the country’s U.S. oil imports told Reuters.

Related: The Biggest Loser From New Fuel Standards

However, imports of U.S. crude oil by Chinese refiners are expected to plummet from October because of the trade war as importers fear that crude oil could be next on China’s tariff list, according to the official.

Between January and September, Chinese imports of U.S. oil soared by 150 percent to average around 324,600 bpd, according to the customs data reported by Reuters.

In September, Chinese oil imports from its single biggest supplier Russia rose to 1.65 million bpd from 1.54 million bpd a year earlier, while imports from the second-largest supplier, Saudi Arabia, dropped by 12 percent year on year to 919,800 bpd, according to the Chinese customs data.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Deficit Inches Down In Q3

Next Post

Saudi Arabia’s Deficit Inches Down In Q3

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

The Overlooked Giant In Renewables

 Alt text

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com