China’s Oil Imports Rebounded In August

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 68.35 -0.94 -1.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 71.60 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 4.568 -0.144 -3.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 25 mins 2.122 -0.038 -1.75%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 2.130 -0.024 -1.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 71.05 +1.86 +2.69%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.130 -0.024 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.63 -1.49 -2.10%
Graph down Murban 2 days 70.79 -1.20 -1.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 67.34 -0.79 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 71.73 -0.98 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 70.82 -0.94 -1.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 71.24 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 72.58 +0.94 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 57.24 -0.70 -1.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 68.29 -0.70 -1.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.69 -0.70 -0.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 65.54 -0.45 -0.68%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.79 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 65.49 -0.45 -0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.29 -0.70 -1.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 72.83 +1.48 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.73 -0.70 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 2 days https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 4 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 2 days Future of oil and gas Industries
  • 5 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

Key Oil-Producing State In Nigeria Could Return To COVID Lockdown

What Are Biden’s Real Priorities For U.S. Oil?

What Are Biden’s Real Priorities For U.S. Oil?

President Biden’s call to OPEC+…

Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

Following the surprise victory of…

3 Distinct Futures For The Oil Industry

3 Distinct Futures For The Oil Industry

2020 was a disastrous year…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China’s Oil Imports Rebounded In August

By Irina Slav - Sep 07, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

China’s crude oil imports averaged 10.25 million bpd daily last month, more than 5 percent higher than in July, energy analytics provider OilX has reported.

Customs data released a day later showed an 8-percent increase in oil imports, with Reuters calculating the average at 10.49 million bpd. Still, the number was lower than the average import rate for August 2020.

On an annual basis, however, the August average was lower than a year ago, OilX also said. This was due to lower buying from independent refiners, which Beijing is currently targeting with environmental law violation probes and an import quota squeeze amid a fuel glut particularly marked in diesel fuel.

The authorities even took control of one of the biggest independent refiners—Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group—amid a tax probe that Bloomberg reported last month could plunge the company into insolvency.

As a result of the crackdown, OilX said independent Chinese refiners had reduced their run rates to 4.3 million bpd in August, which was the lowest in more than a year. The company added the latest weekly data, however, which suggested that September will see higher run rates at independent Chinese refineries.

The report also noted a recent increase in the amount of oil in floating storage off the coast of China as well as Singapore and Malaysia. The authors suggested it could be attributed to the authorities’ crackdown on independent refiners.

The August increase, according to Reuters, was the result of the distribution of a new batch of import quotas. Stronger buying could continue this month as well, as Saudi Arabia—China’s top supplier—cut oil prices for Asian buyers.

Analysts said earlier this month that Chinese refiners were already ramping up buying as the latest round of Covid-19-related movement restrictions ended and were willing to pay higher prices to secure supply for the end of the year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

Next Post

Can India Become A Major Renewable Energy Player?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com