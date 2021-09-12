Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.26 +0.54 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.43 +0.51 +0.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.919 -0.019 -0.38%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.156 +0.010 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.170 +0.016 +0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 69.82 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.170 +0.016 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.61 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.51 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 67.90 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 73.23 +1.50 +2.09%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 72.30 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.85 +0.15 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.82 +0.63 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.24 -1.16 -2.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 67.14 -1.16 -1.70%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.54 -1.16 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 64.94 -0.96 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 63.54 -1.06 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.79 -1.01 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.74 -0.96 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.64 -1.06 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 70.01 -1.60 -2.23%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.17 +0.71 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.25 +1.50 +2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 58.50 -1.00 -1.68%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 74.74 +0.95 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 hour Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 19 hours Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 1 day China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)

Breaking News:

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

Iran's Mega Gas Find Could Become Major Supply Source For EU

Iran's Mega Gas Find Could Become Major Supply Source For EU

A new natural gas find…

Qatar Plays It Safe With First Contract For Huge North Dome Gasfield

Qatar Plays It Safe With First Contract For Huge North Dome Gasfield

Qatar’s first award for the…

Carbon Capture Could Dramatically Improve The LNG Outlook

Carbon Capture Could Dramatically Improve The LNG Outlook

LNG players are well placed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

By Alex Kimani - Sep 12, 2021, 8:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The oil sector has lately been hogging the limelight after a spectacular recovery that has set the sector as one of the top performers in the current year. However, it's natural gas bulls who have been having a real ball with natural gas trading at its highest levels since 2014, outpacing oil and many other commodities.

On Friday, natural gas futures were trading up 0.6%, to $5.03 per million British thermal units (BTUs), their highest settlement price since February 2014. Natural gas prices are up 107.9% in the year-to-date, while the biggest nat. gas benchmark, the United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) is up 90.1% over the timeframe.

Natural gas bulls have rising gas demand and a supply crunch to thank for the impressive gains.

An unusually cold winter in Europe as well as a global rebound from Covid-19 have triggered strong demand and depleted natural gas inventories. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida has knocked out a considerable amount of gas production, with 77% of oil and gas production still offline in the Gulf of Mexico. According to U.S. government statistics, natural gas inventories are currently 17% lower compared to a year ago and 7% below the five-year average.

Here are 2 more ways to play the natural gas boom.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) USD/MMBtu

Source: Business Insider

#1. Buy Chesapeake

Commodity price hedging is a popular trading strategy frequently used by oil and gas producers as well as heavy consumers of energy commodities such as airlines to protect themselves against market fluctuations. During times of falling crude prices, oil and gas producers normally use a short hedge to lock in oil prices if they believe prices are likely to go even lower in the future. According to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co via Barron's, the majority of the energy companies they cover have hedged away significant portions of fourth-quarter cash flow (about 85% hedged on average in the US).

Unfortunately, hedging also means that these companies are unable to enjoy the benefits of rising gas prices and can, in fact, lead to hedging losses.

However, some bold producers betting on a commodity rally hedge only minimally or not at all.

Tudor Pickering rates Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) a Buy, saying the company remains one of the few producers that remain relatively unhedged.

This might come off as an odd pick given Chesapeake's history but somehow makes sense at this point.

Widely regarded as a fracking pioneer and the king of unconventional drilling, Chesapeake Energy has been in dire straits after taking on too much debt and expanding too aggressively. For years, Chesapeake borrowed heavily to finance an aggressive expansion of its shale projects. The company only managed to survive through rounds of asset sales (which management is averse to), debt restructuring and M&A but could not prevent the inevitable--Chesapeake filed for Chapter 11  in January 2020, becoming the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in recent years.

Thankfully, Chesapeake successfully emerged from bankruptcy this year with the ongoing commodity rally offering the company a major lifeline.

The new Chesapeake Energy has a strong balance sheet with low leverage and a much more disciplined CAPEX strategy. 

The company is targeting <1x long-term leverage in a bid to preserve balance sheet strength, target production is 400+ thousand barrels / day and intends to limit CAPEX to $700-750 million of annual capital expenditures and positive FCF. CHK says it expects to generate >$2 billion of FCF over the next 5 years, enough to improve its financial position significantly. 

CHK shares are up 35% since its March comeback, significantly better than the 26% YTD gain by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE).

#2. Buy Cimarex Energy

Meanwhile, Mizuho has picked Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) as another stock to play the natural gas boom.

Mizuho has upgraded XEC to buy from Neutral with a $95 price target, citing the company's "now-attractive free cash yield" following recent weakness and payout capacity of its merger with Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG).

Mizuho says the combined entity trades at an attractive value compared to oil peers and at "just a small premium" vs. gas peers following weakness since the merger announcement.

"Balance sheets have improved significantly YTD, positioning the group for attractive cash return not only at $65/bbl but through the cycle, and we remain very constructive for that reason, with average upside 46% in our oil coverage," Mizuho's Vincent Lovaglio writes.

Natural gas already makes up the majority of Cimarex's production which should climb even further after its merger with Cabot, another primary nat. gas producer.

Can the gas rally continue?

The million-dollar question right now is whether this rally still has legs to run after this year's spectacular gains.

We think the rally might not have much steam left in the short-term. According to the latest data by the Energy Information Administration, natural gas inventories last week climbed +52 bcf vs. +40 bcf consensus, and +20 bcf last week, suggesting that the supply crunch is easing or demand is falling. The futures markets also appear bearish,  with front-month gas futures trading above $5 while futures expiring a year from now are at $3.70, suggesting that traders believe the current high price levels will not last.

Nevertheless, the long-term nat. gas outlook remains bright thanks to strong LNG growth and natural gas' new role as an energy bridge during the shift to renewable energy.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Qatar Plays It Safe With First Contract For Huge North Dome Gasfield
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About
A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel

A 150-Year Old Idea Could Lead To A Breakthrough In Space Travel
Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever

Why The UAE Gave Pakistan An Oil Concession For The First Time Ever
Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand

Global Oil Supply Set To Overtake Demand
Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share

Saudis Make Deep Price Cuts To Save Market Share



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com